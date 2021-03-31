All news

Global Scrubber-Dryers Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Scrubber dryer is a device used to clean the floor. The basic scrubber dryer was introduced in the 1920s. The modern scrubber dryer, which is also referring automatic scrubber dryer, was not invented until the middle of the 20th century. It uses a system that generally involves spraying the floor with a combination of cleaning chemicals and water, scrubbing the floor to break up spill, residue and dirt, and then a squeegee-vacuum combination that absorbs the used water, leaving the floor completely dry and clean. Now, scrubber dryers are widely used in these public places like supermarkets and modern malls.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scrubber-Dryers in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Scrubber-Dryers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Scrubber-Dryers production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer
Stand-on/Ride-on Scrubber Dryer

Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Institution
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Scrubber-Dryers Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Scrubber-Dryers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Tennant
Nilfisk
Karcher
Hako
IPC Group
Taski
Numatic
Comac-Fimap
AMANO
RPS corporation
Adiatek
Bennett
Cleanwill
Gaomei
NSS
Airuite

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scrubber-Dryers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scrubber-Dryers Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scrubber-Dryers Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Scrubber-Dryers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scrubber-Dryers Players in Brazil
3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Scrubber-Dryers Companies
3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scrubber-Dryers Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer
4.1.3 Stand-on/Ride-on Scrubber Dryer
4.2 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Commercial
5.1.3 Industrial
5.1.4 Institution
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Brazil Scrubber-Dryers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Tennant
6.1.1 Tennant Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Tennant Business Overview
6.1.3 Tennant Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Tennant Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Tennant Key News
6.2 Nilfisk
6.2.1 Nilfisk Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Nilfisk Business Overview
6.2.3 Nilfisk Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Nilfisk Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Nilfisk Key News
6.3 Karcher
6.3.1 Karcher Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Karcher Business Overview
6.3.3 Karcher Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Karcher Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Karcher Key News
6.4 Hako
6.4.1 Hako Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Hako Business Overview
6.4.3 Hako Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Hako Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Hako Key News
6.5 IPC Group
6.5.1 IPC Group Corporate Summary
6.5.2 IPC Group Business Overview
6.5.3 IPC Group Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 IPC Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.5.5 IPC Group Key News
6.6 Taski
6.6.1 Taski Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Taski Business Overview
6.6.3 Taski Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Taski Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Taski Key News
6.7 Numatic
6.6.1 Numatic Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Numatic Business Overview
6.6.3 Numatic Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Numatic Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Numatic Key News
6.8 Comac-Fimap
6.8.1 Comac-Fimap Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Comac-Fimap Business Overview
6.8.3 Comac-Fimap Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 Comac-Fimap Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.8.5 Comac-Fimap Key News
6.9 AMANO
6.9.1 AMANO Corporate Summary
6.9.2 AMANO Business Overview
6.9.3 AMANO Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 AMANO Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.9.5 AMANO Key News
6.10 RPS corporation
6.10.1 RPS corporation Corporate Summary
6.10.2 RPS corporation Business Overview
6.10.3 RPS corporation Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.10.4 RPS corporation Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.10.5 RPS corporation Key News
6.11 Adiatek
6.11.1 Adiatek Corporate Summary
6.11.2 Adiatek Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview
6.11.3 Adiatek Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.11.4 Adiatek Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.11.5 Adiatek Key News
6.12 Bennett
6.12.1 Bennett Corporate Summary
6.12.2 Bennett Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview
6.12.3 Bennett Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.12.4 Bennett Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.12.5 Bennett Key News
6.13 Cleanwill
6.13.1 Cleanwill Corporate Summary
6.13.2 Cleanwill Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview
6.13.3 Cleanwill Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.13.4 Cleanwill Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.13.5 Cleanwill Key News
6.14 Gaomei
6.14.1 Gaomei Corporate Summary
6.14.2 Gaomei Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview
6.14.3 Gaomei Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.14.4 Gaomei Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.14.5 Gaomei Key News
6.15 NSS
6.15.1 NSS Corporate Summary
6.15.2 NSS Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview
6.15.3 NSS Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.15.4 NSS Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.15.5 NSS Key News
6.16 Airuite
6.16.1 Airuite Corporate Summary
6.16.2 Airuite Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview
6.16.3 Airuite Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.16.4 Airuite Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.16.5 Airuite Key News
6.17 Gadlee
6.17.1 Gadlee Corporate Summary
6.17.2 Gadlee Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview
6.17.3 Gadlee Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings
6.17.4 Gadlee Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

….….Continued

 

