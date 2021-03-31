All news

Global Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Semiconductor integrated circuit chip is a kind of semiconductor device which can realize a certain function by etching and wiring on semiconductor sheet. Semiconductor chips contain silicon wafers of integrated circuits that are small and often part of a computer or other electronic device..

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pieces)
Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pieces)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Market 2019 (%)
The global Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip market was valued at 450370 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 579550 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. While the Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pieces)
Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Memory Chips
Analog Chips
Logic Chips
The Microprocessor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Chip Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

