All news

Global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-vehicles-battery-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-03-19

 

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7μm wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5μm. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0μm, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-labels-industry-research-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-16

Unlike Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) light, which is emitted from the object itself, SWIR is similar to visible light in that photons are reflected or absorbed by an object, providing the strong contrast needed for high resolution imaging. Ambient star light and background radiance (nightglow) are natural emitters of SWIR and provide excellent illumination for outdoor, nighttime imaging.

It is essential to  France      e a lens that is designed, optimized, and coated for the SWIR wavelength range.  France      ing a lens designed for the visible spectrum will result in lower resolution images and higher optical aberrations. Since SWIR wavelengths transmit through glass, lenses, and other optical components (optical filters, windows, etc.) designed for SWIR can be manufactured  France      ing the same techniques  France      ed for visible components, decreasing manufacturing cost and enabling the  France      e of protective windows and filters within a system.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stud-welding-gun–market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-13

A large number of applications that are difficult or impossible to perform  France      ing visible light are possible  France      ing SWIR. When imaging in SWIR, water vapor, fog, and certain materials such as silicon are transparent. Additionally, colors that appear almost identical in the visible may be easily differentiated  France      ing SWIR.

SWIR imaging is  France      ed in a variety of applications including electronic board inspection, solar cell inspection, produce inspection, identifying and sorting, surveillance, anti-counterfeiting, process quality control, and much more. To understand the benefits of SWIR imaging, consider some visual examples of common, everyday products imaged with visible light and with SWIR.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) in  France       , including the following market information:

France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in  France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2019 (%)

The global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market was valued at 155.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach  FRANCE      $ 213.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market size in  France    was  FRANCE      $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach  FRANCE      $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and ind France      try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on b France      inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) production and consumption in  France

Total Market by Segment:

France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SWIR Area Cameras

SWIR Linear Cameras

 

France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ind France      trial

Military & Defense

Scientific Research

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues in  France       , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in  France       , by Players 2019 (%)

Total  France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total  France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics

Princeton Instruments

Allied Vision Technologies

IRCameras

Fluxdata

InView Technology

New Imaging Technologies

Photonic Science

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3  France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:  France    Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Overall Market Size..continue

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

New Detailed Information: Electro-mechanical Brake Market by Global Trends, Business Growth, and Forecasts 2025 | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

InForGrowth has added Latest Research Report on Electro-mechanical Brake Market 2021 Future Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Global Electro-mechanical Brake Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall Electro-mechanical Brake Market size by analyzing historical data and […]
All news

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market was valued at USD 7.48 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.46 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.27 % from 2021 to 2028. The study of the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market is known for providing a detailed […]
All news

Wall-mounted Electrical Enclosure Market Global Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2027

Alex

The Global Wall-mounted Electrical Enclosure Market report by dataintelo provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization. This is a latest report, […]