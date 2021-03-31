All news

Global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-racing-sailboats-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-19

 

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7μm wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5μm. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0μm, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-keyhole-limpet-hemocyanin-klh-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020-2021-03-16

Unlike Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) light, which is emitted from the object itself, SWIR is similar to visible light in that photons are reflected or absorbed by an object, providing the strong contrast needed for high resolution imaging. Ambient star light and background radiance (nightglow) are natural emitters of SWIR and provide excellent illumination for outdoor, nighttime imaging.

It is essential to India   e a lens that is designed, optimized, and coated for the SWIR wavelength range. India   ing a lens designed for the visible spectrum will result in lower resolution images and higher optical aberrations. Since SWIR wavelengths transmit through glass, lenses, and other optical components (optical filters, windows, etc.) designed for SWIR can be manufactured India   ing the same techniques India   ed for visible components, decreasing manufacturing cost and enabling the India   e of protective windows and filters within a system.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-trusted-platform-module-tpm-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-13

A large number of applications that are difficult or impossible to perform India   ing visible light are possible India   ing SWIR. When imaging in SWIR, water vapor, fog, and certain materials such as silicon are transparent. Additionally, colors that appear almost identical in the visible may be easily differentiated India   ing SWIR.

SWIR imaging is India   ed in a variety of applications including electronic board inspection, solar cell inspection, produce inspection, identifying and sorting, surveillance, anti-counterfeiting, process quality control, and much more. To understand the benefits of SWIR imaging, consider some visual examples of common, everyday products imaged with visible light and with SWIR.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) in India    , including the following market information:

India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2019 (%)

The global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market was valued at 155.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach INDIA   $ 213.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market size in India     was INDIA   $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach INDIA   $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indIndia   try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bIndia   inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SWIR Area Cameras

SWIR Linear Cameras

 

India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

IndIndia   trial

Military & Defense

Scientific Research

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues in India    , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India    , by Players 2019 (%)

Total India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics

Princeton Instruments

Allied Vision Technologies

IRCameras

Fluxdata

InView Technology

New Imaging Technologies

Photonic Science

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: India     Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Overall Market Size..continue

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Alternative Medicines and Therapy Consumption Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, Weleda Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Sante Verte Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Biocon Ltd.

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Alternative Medicines and Therapy Consumption Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Alternative Medicines and Therapy Consumption market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses […]
All news News

Trending News: Hair Color Market 2021 | What are the key opportunities?

reporthive

The global Hair Color market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest Report Hive Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, […]
All news

Global Qualitative Filtration Paper Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2025

prachi

Newly added by MarketsandResearch.biz study on Global Qualitative Filtration Paper Market Growth 2020-2025 discourses numerous driving factors or restraining the market. The report interprets relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. The report classifies the global Qualitative Filtration Paper market on the basis of product, end-user, and geographical regions. The […]