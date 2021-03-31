Global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motorcycle-heated-seats-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-19

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7μm wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5μm. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0μm, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-medical-carts-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020-2021-03-16

Unlike Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) light, which is emitted from the object itself, SWIR is similar to visible light in that photons are reflected or absorbed by an object, providing the strong contrast needed for high resolution imaging. Ambient star light and background radiance (nightglow) are natural emitters of SWIR and provide excellent illumination for outdoor, nighttime imaging.

It is essential to Malaysia e a lens that is designed, optimized, and coated for the SWIR wavelength range. Malaysia ing a lens designed for the visible spectrum will result in lower resolution images and higher optical aberrations. Since SWIR wavelengths transmit through glass, lenses, and other optical components (optical filters, windows, etc.) designed for SWIR can be manufactured Malaysia ing the same techniques Malaysia ed for visible components, decreasing manufacturing cost and enabling the Malaysia e of protective windows and filters within a system.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hardware-security-modules-hsms-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-13

A large number of applications that are difficult or impossible to perform Malaysia ing visible light are possible Malaysia ing SWIR. When imaging in SWIR, water vapor, fog, and certain materials such as silicon are transparent. Additionally, colors that appear almost identical in the visible may be easily differentiated Malaysia ing SWIR.

SWIR imaging is Malaysia ed in a variety of applications including electronic board inspection, solar cell inspection, produce inspection, identifying and sorting, surveillance, anti-counterfeiting, process quality control, and much more. To understand the benefits of SWIR imaging, consider some visual examples of common, everyday products imaged with visible light and with SWIR.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) in Malaysia , including the following market information:

Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2019 (%)

The global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market was valued at 155.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach MALAYSIA $ 213.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market size in Malaysia was MALAYSIA $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach MALAYSIA $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and ind Malaysia try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on b Malaysia inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SWIR Area Cameras

SWIR Linear Cameras

Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ind Malaysia trial

Military & Defense

Scientific Research

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics

Princeton Instruments

Allied Vision Technologies

IRCameras

Fluxdata

InView Technology

New Imaging Technologies

Photonic Science

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Overall Market Size..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105