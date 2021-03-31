All news

Global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market in Uk – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7μm wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5μm. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0μm, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Unlike Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) light, which is emitted from the object itself, SWIR is similar to visible light in that photons are reflected or absorbed by an object, providing the strong contrast needed for high resolution imaging. Ambient star light and background radiance (nightglow) are natural emitters of SWIR and provide excellent illumination for outdoor, nighttime imaging.

It is essential to  Uk     e a lens that is designed, optimized, and coated for the SWIR wavelength range.  Uk     ing a lens designed for the visible spectrum will result in lower resolution images and higher optical aberrations. Since SWIR wavelengths transmit through glass, lenses, and other optical components (optical filters, windows, etc.) designed for SWIR can be manufactured  Uk     ing the same techniques  Uk     ed for visible components, decreasing manufacturing cost and enabling the  Uk     e of protective windows and filters within a system.

A large number of applications that are difficult or impossible to perform  Uk     ing visible light are possible  Uk     ing SWIR. When imaging in SWIR, water vapor, fog, and certain materials such as silicon are transparent. Additionally, colors that appear almost identical in the visible may be easily differentiated  Uk     ing SWIR.

SWIR imaging is  Uk     ed in a variety of applications including electronic board inspection, solar cell inspection, produce inspection, identifying and sorting, surveillance, anti-counterfeiting, process quality control, and much more. To understand the benefits of SWIR imaging, consider some visual examples of common, everyday products imaged with visible light and with SWIR.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) in  Uk      , including the following market information:

Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in  Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2019 (%)

The global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market was valued at 155.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach  UK     $ 213.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market size in  Uk   was  UK     $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach  UK     $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and ind Uk     try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on b Uk     inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) production and consumption in  Uk

Total Market by Segment:

Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SWIR Area Cameras

SWIR Linear Cameras

 

Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ind Uk     trial

Military & Defense

Scientific Research

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues in  Uk      , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in  Uk      , by Players 2019 (%)

Total  Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total  Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics

Princeton Instruments

Allied Vision Technologies

IRCameras

Fluxdata

InView Technology

New Imaging Technologies

Photonic Science

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3  Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:  Uk   Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Overall Market Size..continue

 

 

