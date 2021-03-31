All news

Global Smart Labels Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Labels in UK, including the following market information:

UK Smart Labels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Smart Labels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

UK Smart Labels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Smart Labels Market 2019 (%)

The global Smart Labels market was valued at 7094.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12540 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. While the Smart Labels market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Labels production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Smart Labels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

UK Smart Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

EAS Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels

NFC Tags

UK Smart Labels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

UK Smart Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Labels Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Labels Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Smart Labels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total UK Smart Labels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

Avery Dennison

Sato Holdings Corporation

Tyco Sensormatic

Smartrac

SES (imagotag)

Zebra

Fujitsu

Honeywell

TAG Company

Paragon ID

Century

Pricer

Alien Technology

Invengo Information Technology

Multi-Color Corporation

Samsung

E Ink

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Labels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Smart Labels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Smart Labels Overall Market Size

 

 

 

