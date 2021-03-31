Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 μm) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:

(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.

(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.

(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.

(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sol-Gel Coatings in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Gal)

South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Gal)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sol-Gel Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sol-Gel Coatings production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Gal)

South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Resin Coatings

Inorganic Coatings

South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Gal)

South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Gal)

Total South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Axalta Coating System

Chase Corporation

Solvay

KISCO

Henkel

MG Chemicals

Electrolube

Fuji Chemical

Nippon Soda

Idemitsu

Mitsubishi Materials

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sol-Gel Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sol-Gel Coatings Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sol-Gel Coatings Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Sol-Gel Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sol-Gel Coatings Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Sol-Gel Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sol-Gel Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Resin Coatings

4.1.3 Inorganic Coatings

4.2 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Sol-Gel Coatings Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Construction

