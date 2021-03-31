Global Spandex Fiber Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Spandex Fiber is a manufactured fiber in which the fiber forming substance is a long-chain synthetic polymer comprised of at least 85% of segmented polyurethane. Spandex fiber is a synthetic fiber known for its exceptional elasticity (stretch ability).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spandex Fiber in France, including the following market information:

France Spandex Fiber Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Spandex Fiber Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Spandex Fiber Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Spandex Fiber Market 2019 (%)

The global Spandex Fiber market was valued at 6162 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7872.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the Spandex Fiber market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spandex Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Spandex Fiber production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Spandex Fiber Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Spandex Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solution Dry Spinning

Solution Wet Spinning

Others

France Spandex Fiber Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Spandex Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Apparel & Clothing

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Spandex Fiber Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Spandex Fiber Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Spandex Fiber Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Spandex Fiber Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hyosung Corporation

Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.

Invista

ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group

Highsun Group

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd.

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

TK Chemical Corporation

Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd.

Indorama Corporation

Toray Industries

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spandex Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Spandex Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Spandex Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 France Spandex Fiber Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Spandex Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Spandex Fiber Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spandex Fiber Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Spandex Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Spandex Fiber Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Spandex Fiber Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Spandex Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spandex Fiber Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Spandex Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandex Fiber Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Spandex Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandex Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solution Dry Spinning

4.1.3 Solution Wet Spinning

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Spandex Fiber Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Spandex Fiber Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Apparel & Clothing

5.1.3 Medical & Healthcare

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – France Spandex Fiber Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Spandex Fiber Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Spandex Fiber Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Spandex Fiber Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Spandex Fiber Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Spandex Fiber Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Spandex Fiber Sales, 2021-2026

….continued

