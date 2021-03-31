Global Spandex Fiber Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Spandex Fiber is a manufactured fiber in which the fiber forming substance is a long-chain synthetic polymer comprised of at least 85% of segmented polyurethane. Spandex fiber is a synthetic fiber known for its exceptional elasticity (stretch ability).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spandex Fiber in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Spandex Fiber Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Spandex Fiber Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Spandex Fiber Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Spandex Fiber Market 2019 (%)

The global Spandex Fiber market was valued at 6162 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7872.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the Spandex Fiber market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spandex Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Spandex Fiber production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Spandex Fiber Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Spandex Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solution Dry Spinning

Solution Wet Spinning

Others

Italy Spandex Fiber Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Spandex Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Apparel & Clothing

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Spandex Fiber Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Spandex Fiber Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Spandex Fiber Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Spandex Fiber Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hyosung Corporation

Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.

Invista

ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group

Highsun Group

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd.

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

TK Chemical Corporation

Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd.

Indorama Corporation

Toray Industries

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spandex Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Spandex Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Spandex Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Spandex Fiber Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Spandex Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Spandex Fiber Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spandex Fiber Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Spandex Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Spandex Fiber Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Spandex Fiber Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Spandex Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spandex Fiber Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Spandex Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandex Fiber Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Spandex Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandex Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solution Dry Spinning

4.1.3 Solution Wet Spinning

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Spandex Fiber Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Spandex Fiber Market Size, 2020 & 2026

….continued

