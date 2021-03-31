Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is an automated telephony system technology that interacts with the callers, gathers the required information and routes the calls to the particular appropriate recipient.

With the modern, sophisticated IVR systems, you can gather the input and responses through spoken words with the voice recognition. Conversations are either pre-recorded or generated audio which assists, directs, or guides customers automatically without a live operator.

Within these interactions, clients can communicate by using either the touch-tone keypad selection or voice telephone input. The responses take the form of voice, call- back or any other related media.

IVR software enables an organization to use prerecorded greetings or menu options that a customer can access through a phone keypad. Advanced IVR systems may include speech recognition software to enable a customer to communicate with a computer. Many companies have augmented or replaced IVR systems with automated speech recognition technologies that enable callers to speak their requests instead of punching numbers into their phones. These voice recognition systems can frustrate callers if the system doesn’t recognize a caller’s questions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market was valued at 1635.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2534.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. While the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software in Indonesia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cloud-based

On Premise

Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

8X8, Inc. (US)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

Convergys Corporation (US)

Avaya Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Connect First (US)

West Corporation (US)

Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

IVR Lab (US)

Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US)

24/7 Customer, Inc. (US)

InContact Inc. (US)

NewVoiceMedia (UK)

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Indonesia Manufacturers Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Players in Indonesia

3.6.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cloud-based

4.1.3 On Premise

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Large Enterprise

5.1.3 Medium Enterprise

5.1.4 Small Enterprise

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 8X8, Inc. (US)

6.1.1 8X8, Inc. (US) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 8X8, Inc. (US) Business Overview

6.1.3 8X8, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 8X8, Inc. (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 8X8, Inc. (US) Key News

6.2 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

6.2.1 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) Business Overview

6.2.3 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) Key News

6.3 Convergys Corporation (US)

6.3.1 Convergys Corporation (US) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Convergys Corporation (US) Business Overview

6.3.3 Convergys Corporation (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Convergys Corporation (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Convergys Corporation (US) Key News

6.4 Avaya Inc. (US)

6.4.1 Avaya Inc. (US) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Avaya Inc. (US) Business Overview

6.4.3 Avaya Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Avaya Inc. (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Avaya Inc. (US) Key News

6.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

6.5.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Business Overview

6.5.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Key News

6.6 Connect First (US)

6.6.1 Connect First (US) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Connect First (US) Business Overview

6.6.3 Connect First (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Connect First (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Connect First (US) Key News

6.7 West Corporation (US)

6.6.1 West Corporation (US) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 West Corporation (US) Business Overview

6.6.3 West Corporation (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 West Corporation (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 West Corporation (US) Key News

6.8 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US)

6.8.1 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US) Business Overview

6.8.3 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US) Key News

6.9 Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

6.9.1 Verizon Communications Inc. (US) Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Verizon Communications Inc. (US) Business Overview

6.9.3 Verizon Communications Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Verizon Communications Inc. (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Verizon Communications Inc. (US) Key News

6.10 IVR Lab (US)

6.10.1 IVR Lab (US) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 IVR Lab (US) Business Overview

6.10.3 IVR Lab (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 IVR Lab (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 IVR Lab (US) Key News

6.11 Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US)

6.11.1 Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US) Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Business Overview

6.11.3 Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US) Key News

6.12 24/7 Customer, Inc. (US)

6.12.1 24/7 Customer, Inc. (US) Corporate Summary

6.12.2 24/7 Customer, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Business Overview

6.12.3 24/7 Customer, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 24/7 Customer, Inc. (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 24/7 Customer, Inc. (US) Key News

6.13 InContact Inc. (US)

6.13.1 InContact Inc. (US) Corporate Summary

6.13.2 InContact Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Business Overview

6.13.3 InContact Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 InContact Inc. (US) Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 InContact Inc. (US) Key News

6.14 NewVoiceMedia (UK)

6.14.1 NewVoiceMedia (UK) Corporate Summary

6.14.2 NewVoiceMedia (UK) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Business Overview

6.14.3 NewVoiceMedia (UK) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 NewVoiceMedia (UK) Revenue in Indonesia

…continued

