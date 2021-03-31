Global Sputter Coating Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Sputter coating in scanning electron microscopy is a sputter deposition process to cover a specimen with a thin layer of conducting material, typically a metal, such as a gold/palladium (Au/Pd) alloy. A conductive coating is needed to prevent charging of a specimen with an electron beam in conventional SEM mode (high vacuum, high voltage). While metal coatings are also useful for increasing signal to noise ratio (heavy metals are good secondary electron emitters), they are of inferior quality when X-ray spectroscopy is employed. For this reason when using X-ray spectroscopy a carbon coating is preferred.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sputter Coating in France, including the following market information:

France Sputter Coating Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Sputter Coating Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Sputter Coating Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Sputter Coating Market 2019 (%)

The global Sputter Coating market was valued at 6855.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8264.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the Sputter Coating market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sputter Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sputter Coating production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Sputter Coating Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Sputter Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Metal and Element

Alloys

Compounds

Others

France Sputter Coating Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Sputter Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Flat Panel Display

Solar Panel

Architectural Glass

Semiconductors

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sputter Coating Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sputter Coating Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Sputter Coating Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Sputter Coating Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Materion

ULVAC

JX Nippon Mining & Metal

Heraeus

Honeywell

Umicore

Praxair

Tosoh SMD

Soleras Advanced Coatings

China Rare Metal Material

Jiangyin Entret Coating Technology

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sputter Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Sputter Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Sputter Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 France Sputter Coating Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Sputter Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Sputter Coating Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sputter Coating Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Sputter Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Sputter Coating Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Sputter Coating Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Sputter Coating Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sputter Coating Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Sputter Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sputter Coating Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Sputter Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sputter Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Sputter Coating Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Metal and Element

4.1.3 Alloys

4.1.4 Compounds

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – France Sputter Coating Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Sputter Coating Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Sputter Coating Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Sputter Coating Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Sputter Coating Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Sputter Coating Sales, 2015-2020

….continued

