Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A strain gauge (or strain gage) is a sensor whose resistance varies with applied force; it converts force, pressure, tension, weight, etc., into a change in electrical resistance which can then be measured. When external forces are applied to a stationary object, stress and strain are the result. Stress is defined as the object’s internal Strain Gauge forces, and strain is defined as the displacement and deformation that occur.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Strain Gauge Sensors in Vietnam     , including the following market information:

Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market 2019 (%)

The global Strain Gauge Sensors market was valued at 184.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 206.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Strain Gauge Sensors market size in Vietnam      was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Strain Gauge Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Strain Gauge Sensors production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Metal strain gauge Sensors

Semiconductor strain gauge Sensors

 

Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Weighing Equipment

Aerospace

Cranes

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Strain Gauge Sensors Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam     , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Strain Gauge Sensors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam     , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Vishay

HBM

NMB

KYOWA

Zemic

Yiling

HYCSYQ

LCT

Hualanhai

Omega

TML

BCM

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Strain Gauge Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam      Strain Gauge Sensors Overall Market Size….continue

 

 

