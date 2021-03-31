Global Submersible Motors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

All news

A submersible pump, also called an electric submersible pump, is a pump that can be fully submerged in water. The motor is hermetically sealed and close-coupled to the body of the pump.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Submersible Motors in India, including the following market information:
India Submersible Motors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Submersible Motors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India Submersible Motors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Submersible Motors Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Submersible Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Submersible Motors production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Submersible Motors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Single Phase
Three Phase

India Submersible Motors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Industrial
Agricultural
Residential
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Franklin Electric
Grundfos
Flowserve
Faradyne Motors
Andritz Group
General Electric
Shakti Pumps
Pedrollo
Sumoto
Lubi Pumps
Baldor Electric
Hitachi
Ingeteam
Caprari
Aote Pump

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Submersible Motors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Submersible Motors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Submersible Motors Overall Market Size
2.1 India Submersible Motors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Submersible Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Submersible Motors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Submersible Motors Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Submersible Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Submersible Motors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Submersible Motors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Submersible Motors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Submersible Motors Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Submersible Motors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Submersible Motors Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Submersible Motors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Single Phase
4.1.3 Three Phase
4.2 By Type – India Submersible Motors Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Submersible Motors Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Submersible Motors Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Submersible Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Submersible Motors Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Submersible Motors Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Submersible Motors Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Submersible Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Submersible Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Submersible Motors Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Industrial
5.1.3 Agricultural
5.1.4 Residential
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – India Submersible Motors Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Submersible Motors Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Submersible Motors Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Submersible Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – India Submersible Motors Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – India Submersible Motors Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – India Submersible Motors Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – India Submersible Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – India Submersible Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Franklin Electric
6.1.1 Franklin Electric Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Franklin Electric Business Overview
6.1.3 Franklin Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Franklin Electric Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Franklin Electric Key News
6.2 Grundfos
6.2.1 Grundfos Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Grundfos Business Overview
6.2.3 Grundfos Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Grundfos Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Grundfos Key News
6.3 Flowserve
6.3.1 Flowserve Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Flowserve Business Overview
6.3.3 Flowserve Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Flowserve Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Flowserve Key News
6.4 Faradyne Motors
6.4.1 Faradyne Motors Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Faradyne Motors Business Overview
6.4.3 Faradyne Motors Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Faradyne Motors Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Faradyne Motors Key News
6.5 Andritz Group
6.5.1 Andritz Group Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Andritz Group Business Overview
6.5.3 Andritz Group Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Andritz Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Andritz Group Key News
6.6 General Electric
6.6.1 General Electric Corporate Summary
6.6.2 General Electric Business Overview
6.6.3 General Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 General Electric Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.6.5 General Electric Key News
6.7 Shakti Pumps
6.6.1 Shakti Pumps Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Shakti Pumps Business Overview
6.6.3 Shakti Pumps Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Shakti Pumps Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Shakti Pumps Key News

..…continued.

