Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A switched-mode power supply (switching-mode power supply, switch-mode power supply, switched power supply, SMPS, or switcher) is an electronic power supply that incorporates a switching regulator to convert electrical power efficiently. Like other power supplies, an SMPS transfers power from a DC or AC source (often mains power) to DC loads, such as a personal computer, while converting voltage and current characteristics.

Unlike a linear power supply, the pass transistor of a switching-mode supply continually switches between low-dissipation, full-on and full-off states, and spends very little time in the high dissipation transitions, which minimizes wasted energy. Ideally, a switched-mode power supply dissipates no power. Voltage regulation is achieved by varying the ratio of on-to-off time. In contrast, a linear power supply regulates the output voltage by continually dissipating power in the pass transistor. This higher power conversion efficiency is an important advantage of a switched-mode power supply. Switched-mode power supplies July also be substantially smaller and lighter than a linear supply due to the smaller transformer size and weight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Switching Mode Power Supply in Indonesia        , including the following market information:

Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market 2019 (%)

The global Switching Mode Power Supply market was valued at 26430 million in 2019 and is projected to reach INDONESIA       $ 28830 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. While the Switching Mode Power Supply market size in Indonesia    was INDONESIA       $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach INDONESIA       $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Switching Mode Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indIndonesia       try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bIndonesia       inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Switching Mode Power Supply production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

AC/DC

DC/DC

Others

Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics

IndIndonesia       trial

Communication

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Switching Mode Power Supply Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia        , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Switching Mode Power Supply Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia        , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Schneider

SIEMENS

Omron

PHOENIX

TDK-Lambda

DELTA

ABB

Puls

4NIC

Lite-On Technology

Salcomp

MOSO

MEAN WELL

DELIXI

CETC

Cosel

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Switching Mode Power Supply Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia    Switching Mode Power Supply Overall Market Size….continue

 

