Global TFT-LCD Photomask Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

TFT-LCD Photomask market. Photomask consists of a fused silica (QZ) or, glass (SL) substrate coated with an opaque film, in to which an accurate replication of the device designer’s pattern is etched. Photomask has a similar function as a film used in photography. Just like the identical pictures are printed from the film, photomask can reproduce thousands of circuits and patterns. The photolithography technique is employed in the photomask manufacturing process to create chrome pattern on a quartz substrate. The finished photomask is then used as photographic plates for LSI, LCD, PCB, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of TFT-LCD Photomask in US, including the following market information:

US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

US TFT-LCD Photomask Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in US TFT-LCD Photomask Market 2019 (%)

The global TFT-LCD Photomask market was valued at 1061 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1161.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the TFT-LCD Photomask market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the TFT-LCD Photomask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on TFT-LCD Photomask production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US TFT-LCD Photomask Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Soda-lime

Synthetic Quartz

US TFT-LCD Photomask Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

LCD TV

Smartphone

LCD Monitor

Notebook and Tablet

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total TFT-LCD Photomask Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total TFT-LCD Photomask Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hoya Corporation

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd

SK-Electronics

Toppan Photomasks, Inc

Photronics(PKL)

LG Innotek

Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask

Shenzhen Newway Photomask

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 TFT-LCD Photomask Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US TFT-LCD Photomask Overall Market Size

2.1 US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top TFT-LCD Photomask Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US TFT-LCD Photomask Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US TFT-LCD Photomask Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 TFT-LCD Photomask Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers TFT-LCD Photomask Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 TFT-LCD Photomask Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 TFT-LCD Photomask Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 TFT-LCD Photomask Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Soda-lime

4.1.3 Synthetic Quartz

4.2 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US TFT-LCD Photomask Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 LCD TV

5.1.3 Smartphone

5.1.4 LCD Monitor

5.1.5 Notebook and Tablet

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US TFT-LCD Photomask Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hoya Corporation

6.1.1 Hoya Corporation Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hoya Corporation Business Overview

6.1.3 Hoya Corporation TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hoya Corporation Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hoya Corporation Key News

6.2 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd

6.2.1 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd Business Overview

6.2.3 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd Key News

6.3 SK-Electronics

6.3.1 SK-Electronics Corporate Summary

6.3.2 SK-Electronics Business Overview

6.3.3 SK-Electronics TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 SK-Electronics Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 SK-Electronics Key News

6.4 Toppan Photomasks, Inc

6.4.1 Toppan Photomasks, Inc Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Toppan Photomasks, Inc Business Overview

6.4.3 Toppan Photomasks, Inc TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Toppan Photomasks, Inc Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Toppan Photomasks, Inc Key News

6.5 Photronics(PKL)

6.5.1 Photronics(PKL) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Photronics(PKL) Business Overview

6.5.3 Photronics(PKL) TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Photronics(PKL) Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Photronics(PKL) Key News

6.6 LG Innotek

6.6.1 LG Innotek Corporate Summary

6.6.2 LG Innotek Business Overview

6.6.3 LG Innotek TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 LG Innotek Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 LG Innotek Key News

6.7 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask

6.6.1 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask Business Overview

6.6.3 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask Key News

6.8 Shenzhen Newway Photomask

6.8.1 Shenzhen Newway Photomask Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Shenzhen Newway Photomask Business Overview

6.8.3 Shenzhen Newway Photomask TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Shenzhen Newway Photomask Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Shenzhen Newway Photomask Key News

6.9 Taiwan Mask Corporation

6.9.1 Taiwan Mask Corporation Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Taiwan Mask Corporation Business Overview

6.9.3 Taiwan Mask Corporation TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Taiwan Mask Corporation Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Taiwan Mask Corporation Key News

7 TFT-LCD Photomask Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 TFT-LCD Photomask Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US TFT-LCD Photomask Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US TFT-LCD Photomask Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US TFT-LCD Photomask Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of TFT-LCD Photomask Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 TFT-LCD Photomask Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US TFT-LCD Photomask Export Market

7.3.2 US TFT-LCD Photomask Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US TFT-LCD Photomask Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on TFT-LCD Photomask Supply Chain Analy

….. continued

