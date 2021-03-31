Global TFT-LCD Photomask Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

TFT-LCD Photomask market. Photomask consists of a fused silica (QZ) or, glass (SL) substrate coated with an opaque film, in to which an accurate replication of the device designer’s pattern is etched. Photomask has a similar function as a film used in photography. Just like the identical pictures are printed from the film, photomask can reproduce thousands of circuits and patterns. The photolithography technique is employed in the photomask manufacturing process to create chrome pattern on a quartz substrate. The finished photomask is then used as photographic plates for LSI, LCD, PCB, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of TFT-LCD Photomask in China, including the following market information:

China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

China TFT-LCD Photomask Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in China TFT-LCD Photomask Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-it-service-management-itsm-software-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

The global TFT-LCD Photomask market was valued at 1061 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1161.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the TFT-LCD Photomask market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the TFT-LCD Photomask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-torque-motor-rotary-tables-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on TFT-LCD Photomask production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China TFT-LCD Photomask Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Soda-lime

Synthetic Quartz

China TFT-LCD Photomask Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

LCD TV

Smartphone

LCD Monitor

Notebook and Tablet

Other

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-healthcare-clinical-trial-management-systems-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total TFT-LCD Photomask Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total TFT-LCD Photomask Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hoya Corporation

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd

SK-Electronics

Toppan Photomasks, Inc

Photronics(PKL)

LG Innotek

Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask

Shenzhen Newway Photomask

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 TFT-LCD Photomask Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China TFT-LCD Photomask Overall Market Size

2.1 China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top TFT-LCD Photomask Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China TFT-LCD Photomask Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China TFT-LCD Photomask Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 TFT-LCD Photomask Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers TFT-LCD Photomask Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 TFT-LCD Photomask Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 TFT-LCD Photomask Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 TFT-LCD Photomask Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Soda-lime

4.1.3 Synthetic Quartz

4.2 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China TFT-LCD Photomask Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 LCD TV

5.1.3 Smartphone

5.1.4 LCD Monitor

5.1.5 Notebook and Tablet

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China TFT-LCD Photomask Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hoya Corporation

6.1.1 Hoya Corporation Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hoya Corporation Business Overview

6.1.3 Hoya Corporation TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hoya Corporation Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hoya Corporation Key News

6.2 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd

6.2.1 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd Business Overview

6.2.3 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd Key News

6.3 SK-Electronics

6.3.1 SK-Electronics Corporate Summary

6.3.2 SK-Electronics Business Overview

6.3.3 SK-Electronics TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 SK-Electronics Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 SK-Electronics Key News

6.4 Toppan Photomasks, Inc

6.4.1 Toppan Photomasks, Inc Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Toppan Photomasks, Inc Business Overview

6.4.3 Toppan Photomasks, Inc TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Toppan Photomasks, Inc Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Toppan Photomasks, Inc Key News

6.5 Photronics(PKL)

6.5.1 Photronics(PKL) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Photronics(PKL) Business Overview

6.5.3 Photronics(PKL) TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Photronics(PKL) Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Photronics(PKL) Key News

6.6 LG Innotek

6.6.1 LG Innotek Corporate Summary

6.6.2 LG Innotek Business Overview

6.6.3 LG Innotek TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 LG Innotek Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 LG Innotek Key News

6.7 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask

6.6.1 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask Business Overview

6.6.3 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask Key News

6.8 Shenzhen Newway Photomask

6.8.1 Shenzhen Newway Photomask Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Shenzhen Newway Photomask Business Overview

6.8.3 Shenzhen Newway Photomask TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Shenzhen Newway Photomask Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Shenzhen Newway Photomask Key News

6.9 Taiwan Mask Corporation

6.9.1 Taiwan Mask Corporation Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Taiwan Mask Corporation Business Overview

6.9.3 Taiwan Mask Corporation TFT-LCD Photomask Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Taiwan Mask Corporation Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Taiwan Mask Corporation Key News

7 TFT-LCD Photomask Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 TFT-LCD Photomask Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China TFT-LCD Photomask Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China TFT-LCD Photomask Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China TFT-LCD Photomask Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of TFT-LCD Photomask Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 TFT-LCD Photomask Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China TFT-LCD Photomask Export Market

7.3.2 China TFT-LCD Photomask Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China TFT-LCD Photomask Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on TFT-LCD Photomask Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 TFT-LCD Photomask Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of TFT-LCD Photomask in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. China TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales by Companies, (K sqm), 2015-2020

Table 6. China TFT-LCD Photomask Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers TFT-LCD Photomask Price (2015-2020) (USD/sqm)

Table 8. China Manufacturers TFT-LCD Photomask Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1 TFT-LCD Photomask Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 TFT-LCD Photomask Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – TFT-LCD Photomask Sales in China (K sqm), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – TFT-LCD Photomask Sales in China (K sqm), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – TFT-LCD Photomask Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – TFT-LCD Photomask Sales in China, (K sqm), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – TFT-LCD Photomask Sales in China, (K sqm), 2021-2026

Table 19. Hoya Corporation Corporate Summary

Table 20. Hoya Corporation TFT-LCD Photomask Product Offerings

Table 21. Hoya Corporation TFT-LCD Photomask Sales (K sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd Corporate Summary

Table 23. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd TFT-LCD Photomask Product Offerings

Table 24. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd TFT-LCD Photomask Sales (K sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 25. SK-Electronics Corporate Summary

Table 26. SK-Electronics TFT-LCD Photomask Product Offerings

Table 27. SK-Electronics TFT-LCD Photomask Sales (K sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/sqm) (2015-2020)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105