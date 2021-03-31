Global Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Confocal Raman microscopy couples a Raman spectrometer to a standard optical microscope, allowing high magnification visualization of a sample and Raman analysis with a microscopic laser spot.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment in US, including the following market information:

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

Other

In 2018, tip-enhanced raman spectroscopy accounted for a share of 15.14% in the global confocal raman microscopes market.

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Life Sciences

Materials Science

Semiconductors

Other

By application, materials science is the largest segment, with market share of about 37% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Horiba

Thermo Fisher

WITec

Renishaw

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

4.1.3 Other

4.2 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Life Sciences

5.1.3 Materials Science

5.1.4 Semiconductors

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Horiba

6.1.1 Horiba Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Horiba Business Overview

6.1.3 Horiba Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Horiba Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Horiba Key News

6.2 Thermo Fisher

6.2.1 Thermo Fisher Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview

6.2.3 Thermo Fisher Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Thermo Fisher Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Thermo Fisher Key News

6.3 WITec

6.3.1 WITec Corporate Summary

6.3.2 WITec Business Overview

6.3.3 WITec Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 WITec Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 WITec Key News

6.4 Renishaw

6.4.1 Renishaw Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Renishaw Business Overview

6.4.3 Renishaw Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Renishaw Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Renishaw Key News

6.5 Bruker

6.5.1 Bruker Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Bruker Business Overview

6.5.3 Bruker Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Bruker Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Bruker Key News

7 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Export Market

7.3.2 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue

….….Continued

