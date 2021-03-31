Global Toasters Market in Thailand Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

A toaster, or a toast maker, is an electric small appliance designed to brown sliced bread by exposing it to radiant heat, thus converting it into toast. Toasters can toast multiple types of sliced bread products. Invented in Scotland in 1893, it was developed over the years, with the introduction of an automatic mechanism to stop the toasting and pop the slices up.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toasters in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Toasters Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Toasters Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Toasters Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Toasters Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Toasters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Toasters production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Toasters Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Toasters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

2 Slice Toasters

4 Slice Toasters

Others

Thailand Toasters Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Toasters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Toasters Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Toasters Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Toasters Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Toasters Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

West Bend

BELLA

Black & Decker

Breville

Cuisinart

Dualit

De’Longhi S.p.A.

Hamilton Beach

Kenmore

KitchenAid

Krups

Sunbeam

Waring

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Toasters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Toasters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Toasters Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Toasters Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Toasters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Toasters Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

