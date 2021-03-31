Global Tunneling Machinery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A Tunneling Machinery is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tunneling Machinery in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

South Korea Tunneling Machinery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-poufs-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tunneling Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Tunneling Machinery production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

TBMs

Roadheader

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blended-peppermint-tea-market-report-2021-2021-03-10

The segment of roadheader held the larger market

share of about 65% in 2018.

South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Coal Mine and Rock

Municipal Engineering

Railway and Highway

Others

Both segments were estimated to account for the highest market share of about 45% and 40% in 2018, including coal mineandrock and railway and highway.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lacrimal-cannulae-professional-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-12

CREG

CRCHI

Herrenknecht

NHI

LNSS

Tianhe

JIMT

Komatsu

Hitachi Zosen

Terratec

Kawasaki

STEC

LXCE

Sandvik

SANY GROUP

XCMG

Antraquip

Sunward

BBM Group

Famur

Mitsui Miike Machinery

Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tunneling Machinery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Tunneling Machinery Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tunneling Machinery Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Tunneling Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Tunneling Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tunneling Machinery Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Tunneling Machinery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tunneling Machinery Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Tunneling Machinery Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tunneling Machinery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 TBMs

4.1.3 Roadheader

4.2 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Coal Mine and Rock

5.1.3 Municipal Engineering

5.1.4 Railway and Highway

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Tunneling Machinery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 CREG

6.1.1 CREG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 CREG Business Overview

6.1.3 CREG Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 CREG Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 CREG Key News

6.2 CRCHI

6.2.1 CRCHI Corporate Summary

6.2.2 CRCHI Business Overview

6.2.3 CRCHI Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 CRCHI Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 CRCHI Key News

6.3 Herrenknecht

6.3.1 Herrenknecht Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Herrenknecht Business Overview

6.3.3 Herrenknecht Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Herrenknecht Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Herrenknecht Key News

6.4 NHI

6.4.1 NHI Corporate Summary

6.4.2 NHI Business Overview

6.4.3 NHI Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 NHI Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 NHI Key News

6.5 LNSS

6.5.1 LNSS Corporate Summary

6.5.2 LNSS Business Overview

6.5.3 LNSS Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 LNSS Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 LNSS Key News

6.6 Tianhe

6.6.1 Tianhe Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tianhe Business Overview

6.6.3 Tianhe Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Tianhe Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Tianhe Key News

6.7 JIMT

6.6.1 JIMT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JIMT Business Overview

6.6.3 JIMT Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JIMT Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 JIMT Key News

6.8 Komatsu

6.8.1 Komatsu Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Komatsu Business Overview

6.8.3 Komatsu Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Komatsu Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Komatsu Key News

6.9 Hitachi Zosen

6.9.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Hitachi Zosen Business Overview

6.9.3 Hitachi Zosen Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Hitachi Zosen Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Hitachi Zosen Key News

6.10 Terratec

6.10.1 Terratec Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Terratec Business Overview

6.10.3 Terratec Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Terratec Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Terratec Key News

6.11 Kawasaki

6.11.1 Kawasaki Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.11.3 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Kawasaki Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Kawasaki Key News

6.12 STEC

6.12.1 STEC Corporate Summary

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105