Global Tunneling Machinery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A Tunneling Machinery is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tunneling Machinery in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tunneling Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Tunneling Machinery production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

TBMs

Roadheader

The segment of roadheader held the larger market

share of about 65% in 2018.

Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Coal Mine and Rock

Municipal Engineering

Railway and Highway

Others

Both segments were estimated to account for the highest market share of about 45% and 40% in 2018, including coal mineandrock and railway and highway.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CREG

CRCHI

Herrenknecht

NHI

LNSS

Tianhe

JIMT

Komatsu

Hitachi Zosen

Terratec

Kawasaki

STEC

LXCE

Sandvik

SANY GROUP

XCMG

Antraquip

Sunward

BBM Group

Famur

Mitsui Miike Machinery

Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tunneling Machinery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tunneling Machinery Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tunneling Machinery Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Tunneling Machinery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tunneling Machinery Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Tunneling Machinery Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tunneling Machinery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 TBMs

4.1.3 Roadheader

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Coal Mine and Rock

5.1.3 Municipal Engineering

5.1.4 Railway and Highway

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Tunneling Machinery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 CREG

6.1.1 CREG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 CREG Business Overview

6.1.3 CREG Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 CREG Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 CREG Key News

6.2 CRCHI

6.2.1 CRCHI Corporate Summary

6.2.2 CRCHI Business Overview

6.2.3 CRCHI Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 CRCHI Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 CRCHI Key News

6.3 Herrenknecht

6.3.1 Herrenknecht Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Herrenknecht Business Overview

6.3.3 Herrenknecht Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Herrenknecht Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Herrenknecht Key News

6.4 NHI

6.4.1 NHI Corporate Summary

6.4.2 NHI Business Overview

6.4.3 NHI Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 NHI Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 NHI Key News

6.5 LNSS

6.5.1 LNSS Corporate Summary

6.5.2 LNSS Business Overview

6.5.3 LNSS Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 LNSS Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 LNSS Key News

6.6 Tianhe

6.6.1 Tianhe Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tianhe Business Overview

6.6.3 Tianhe Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Tianhe Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Tianhe Key News

6.7 JIMT

6.6.1 JIMT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JIMT Business Overview

6.6.3 JIMT Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JIMT Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 JIMT Key News

6.8 Komatsu

6.8.1 Komatsu Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Komatsu Business Overview

6.8.3 Komatsu Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Komatsu Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Komatsu Key News

6.9 Hitachi Zosen

6.9.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Hitachi Zosen Business Overview

6.9.3 Hitachi Zosen Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Hitachi Zosen Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Hitachi Zosen Key News

6.10 Terratec

6.10.1 Terratec Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Terratec Business Overview

6.10.3 Terratec Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Terratec Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Terratec Key News

6.11 Kawasaki

6.11.1 Kawasaki Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.11.3 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Kawasaki Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Kawasaki Key News

6.12 STEC

6.12.1 STEC Corporate Summary

6.12.2 STEC Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.12.3 STEC Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 STEC Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 STEC Key News

6.13 LXCE

6.13.1 LXCE Corporate Summary

6.13.2 LXCE Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.13.3 LXCE Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 LXCE Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 LXCE Key News

6.14 Sandvik

6.14.1 Sandvik Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Sandvik Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.14.3 Sandvik Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Sandvik Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Sandvik Key News

6.15 SANY GROUP

6.15.1 SANY GROUP Corporate Summary

6.15.2 SANY GROUP Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.15.3 SANY GROUP Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 SANY GROUP Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 SANY GROUP Key News

6.16 XCMG

6.16.1 XCMG Corporate Summary

6.16.2 XCMG Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.16.3 XCMG Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 XCMG Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 XCMG Key News

6.17 Antraquip

6.17.1 Antraquip Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Antraquip Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.17.3 Antraquip Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Antraquip Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Antraquip Key News

6.18 Sunward

6.18.1 Sunward Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Sunward Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.18.3 Sunward Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Sunward Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Sunward Key News

6.19 BBM Group

6.19.1 BBM Group Corporate Summary

6.19.2 BBM Group Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.19.3 BBM Group Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

