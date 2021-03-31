Global Tunneling Machinery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A Tunneling Machinery is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tunneling Machinery in US, including the following market information:

US Tunneling Machinery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Tunneling Machinery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Tunneling Machinery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Tunneling Machinery Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tunneling Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Tunneling Machinery production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Tunneling Machinery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Tunneling Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

TBMs

Roadheader

The segment of roadheader held the larger market

share of about 65% in 2018.

US Tunneling Machinery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Tunneling Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Coal Mine and Rock

Municipal Engineering

Railway and Highway

Others

Both segments were estimated to account for the highest market share of about 45% and 40% in 2018, including coal mineandrock and railway and highway.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Tunneling Machinery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CREG

CRCHI

Herrenknecht

NHI

LNSS

Tianhe

JIMT

Komatsu

Hitachi Zosen

Terratec

Kawasaki

STEC

LXCE

Sandvik

SANY GROUP

XCMG

Antraquip

Sunward

BBM Group

Famur

Mitsui Miike Machinery

Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tunneling Machinery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Tunneling Machinery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Tunneling Machinery Overall Market Size

2.1 US Tunneling Machinery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Tunneling Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Tunneling Machinery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tunneling Machinery Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Tunneling Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Tunneling Machinery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Tunneling Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tunneling Machinery Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Tunneling Machinery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tunneling Machinery Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Tunneling Machinery Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tunneling Machinery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 TBMs

4.1.3 Roadheader

4.2 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Tunneling Machinery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Coal Mine and Rock

5.1.3 Municipal Engineering

5.1.4 Railway and Highway

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Tunneling Machinery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 CREG

6.1.1 CREG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 CREG Business Overview

6.1.3 CREG Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 CREG Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 CREG Key News

6.2 CRCHI

6.2.1 CRCHI Corporate Summary

6.2.2 CRCHI Business Overview

6.2.3 CRCHI Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 CRCHI Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 CRCHI Key News

6.3 Herrenknecht

6.3.1 Herrenknecht Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Herrenknecht Business Overview

6.3.3 Herrenknecht Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Herrenknecht Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Herrenknecht Key News

6.4 NHI

6.4.1 NHI Corporate Summary

6.4.2 NHI Business Overview

6.4.3 NHI Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 NHI Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 NHI Key News

6.5 LNSS

6.5.1 LNSS Corporate Summary

6.5.2 LNSS Business Overview

6.5.3 LNSS Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 LNSS Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 LNSS Key News

6.6 Tianhe

6.6.1 Tianhe Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tianhe Business Overview

6.6.3 Tianhe Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Tianhe Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Tianhe Key News

6.7 JIMT

6.6.1 JIMT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JIMT Business Overview

6.6.3 JIMT Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JIMT Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 JIMT Key News

6.8 Komatsu

6.8.1 Komatsu Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Komatsu Business Overview

6.8.3 Komatsu Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Komatsu Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Komatsu Key News

6.9 Hitachi Zosen

6.9.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Hitachi Zosen Business Overview

6.9.3 Hitachi Zosen Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Hitachi Zosen Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Hitachi Zosen Key News

6.10 Terratec

6.10.1 Terratec Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Terratec Business Overview

6.10.3 Terratec Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Terratec Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Terratec Key News

6.11 Kawasaki

6.11.1 Kawasaki Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.11.3 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Kawasaki Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Kawasaki Key News

6.12 STEC

6.12.1 STEC Corporate Summary

6.12.2 STEC Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

6.12.3 STEC Tunneling Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 STEC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.12.5 STEC Key News

6.13 LXCE

6.13.1 LXCE Corporate Summary

6.13.2 LXCE Tunneling Machinery Business Overview

….….Continued

