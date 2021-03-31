Global Weld Studs Market in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Stud welding is a technique similar to flash welding where a fastener or specially formed nut is welded onto another metal part, typically a base metal or substrate. The fastener can take different forms, but typically fall under threaded, unthreaded or tapped. The bolts may be automatically fed into the spot welder. Weld nuts generally have a flange with small nubs that melt to form the weld.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weld Studs in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Weld Studs Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Weld Studs Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Malaysia Weld Studs Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Weld Studs Market 2019 (%)

The global Weld Studs market was valued at 5118.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6059.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the Weld Studs market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Weld Studs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Weld Studs production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Weld Studs Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Weld Studs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Manual Welding

Arc Weld

Energy Storage Welding

Malaysia Weld Studs Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Weld Studs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Machinery & Equipment

Airplane

Structural applications

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Weld Studs Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Weld Studs Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Weld Studs Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Malaysia Weld Studs Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nelson

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

HBS Stud Weldings

Taylor Stud Welding

Tru-Weld

Heinz Soyer GmbH

Cox Industries

Brisbane Industrial Agencies

Koster & Co. GmbH

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weld Studs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Weld Studs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Weld Studs Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Weld Studs Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Weld Studs Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Weld Studs Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Weld Studs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Weld Studs Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Weld Studs Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weld Studs Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Weld Studs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weld Studs Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Weld Studs Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weld Studs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Manual Welding

4.1.3 Arc Weld

4.1.4 Energy Storage Welding

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Weld Studs Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Machinery & Equipment

5.1.4 Airplane

5.1.5 Structural applications

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Weld Studs Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….. continued

