Global Window Film Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Window film is a thin sheet of window coating to deliver a range of high-value benefits, which can be installed on interior glass surfaces or exterior glass surfaces in residential & commercial buildings, automobiles, boats and marine applications. Window film comes in a range of shades from visually clear to darker shades of grey and bronze, the durability and performance of these products are determined by the quality and type of component used. Window film provides many benefits, from energy savings to UV protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Window Film in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Window Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Window Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Brazil Window Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Window Film Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Window Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Window Film production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Window Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Brazil Window Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solar Control Film

Safety / Security Film

Decorative Film

Spectrally Selective Film

Brazil Window Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Brazil Window Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Automotive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Window Film Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Window Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Window Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total Brazil Window Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

3M

Solar Gard-Saint Gobain

Madico

Johnson

Hanita Coating

Haverkamp

Sekisui S-Lec

Garware SunControl

Wintech

Erickson International

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Window Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Window Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Window Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Window Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Window Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Window Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Window Film Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Window Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Window Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Window Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Window Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Window Film Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Window Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Film Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Window Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Film Companies

…continued

