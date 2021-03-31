All news

Global Window Film Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Window film is a thin sheet of window coating to deliver a range of high-value benefits, which can be installed on interior glass surfaces or exterior glass surfaces in residential & commercial buildings, automobiles, boats and marine applications. Window film comes in a range of shades from visually clear to darker shades of grey and bronze, the durability and performance of these products are determined by the quality and type of component used. Window film provides many benefits, from energy savings to UV protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Window Film in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Window Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Window Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
Thailand Window Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Window Film Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Window Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Window Film production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Window Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
Thailand Window Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solar Control Film
Safety / Security Film
Decorative Film
Spectrally Selective Film

Thailand Window Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
Thailand Window Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Automotive
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Window Film Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Window Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Window Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Total Thailand Window Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Eastman
3M
Solar Gard-Saint Gobain
Madico
Johnson
Hanita Coating
Haverkamp
Sekisui S-Lec
Garware SunControl
Wintech
Erickson International

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Window Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Window Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Window Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Window Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Window Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Window Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Window Film Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Window Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Window Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Window Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Window Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Window Film Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Window Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Film Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Window Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Film Companies

