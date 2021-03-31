All news

Global Windshield Wiper Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Windshield Wiper is a device used to keep the window clean, moving back and forth across the windshield countless times as they sweep the water away. A Windshield Wiper mainly consists of a pivot socket, two end ferrules, a spring steel sheet and a rubber strip. The spring sheet steel in Windshield Wiper dispersive pressure to the whole and make all parts of the Windshield Wiper bear averaged force, removing the rain mark and scratch on the windscreen. The Windshield Wiper can last longer, coupled with uniform force, anti-sun, simple structure and lighter weight features.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Windshield Wiper in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Windshield Wiper Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Windshield Wiper Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Japan Windshield Wiper Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Windshield Wiper Market 2019 (%)
The global Windshield Wiper market was valued at 7386.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7849.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. While the Windshield Wiper market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Windshield Wiper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Windshield Wiper production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Windshield Wiper Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Japan Windshield Wiper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Wiper Blade
Wiper Arm

Japan Windshield Wiper Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Japan Windshield Wiper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
OEMs Market
Aftermarket

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Windshield Wiper Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Windshield Wiper Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Windshield Wiper Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total Japan Windshield Wiper Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Valeo
Bosch
Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
Denso
Trico
ITW
HELLA
CAP
HEYNER GMBH
AIDO
Lukasi
Mitsuba
DOGA
METO
Pylon
KCW

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Windshield Wiper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Windshield Wiper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

