Gluten-Free Products Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Gluten Free Products market, Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley or any of their crossbred varieties and derivatives. In baking, gluten is the binding agent within the flour that prevents the baked good from crumbling. As such, gluten is found in many processed and packaged product. A gluten free product does not contain any gluten or grains such as spelt-wheat, which is gluten-rich. In this report, gluten free products include Bakery Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Cereals & Snacks, Savories and Others

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gluten-Free Products in France, including the following market information:

France Gluten-Free Products Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Gluten-Free Products Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)

France Gluten-Free Products Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)

Top Five Competitors in France Gluten-Free Products Market 2019 (%)

The global Gluten-Free Products market was valued at 6696.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9652.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. While the Gluten-Free Products market size in France was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gluten-Free Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Gluten-Free Products production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Gluten-Free Products Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)

France Gluten-Free Products Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Bakery Products

Pizzas & Pastas

Cereals & Snacks

Savories

Others

France Gluten-Free Products Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)

France Gluten-Free Products Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Conventional Stores

Hotels & Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Hospitals & Drug Stores

Specialty Services

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Gluten-Free Products Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Gluten-Free Products Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Gluten-Free Products Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)

Total France Gluten-Free Products Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Boulder Brands

DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA

ENJOY LIFE NATURAL

General Mills, Inc

The Hain Celestial Group

Kraft Heinz

HERO GROUP AG

KELKIN LTD

NQPC

RAISIO PLC

Kellogg’s Company

Big Oz Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gluten-Free Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Gluten-Free Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Gluten-Free Products Overall Market Size

2.1 France Gluten-Free Products Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Gluten-Free Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Gluten-Free Products Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

