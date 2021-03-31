Gluten-Free Products Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Gluten Free Products market, Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley or any of their crossbred varieties and derivatives. In baking, gluten is the binding agent within the flour that prevents the baked good from crumbling. As such, gluten is found in many processed and packaged product. A gluten free product does not contain any gluten or grains such as spelt-wheat, which is gluten-rich. In this report, gluten free products include Bakery Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Cereals & Snacks, Savories and Others
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gluten-Free Products in UK, including the following market information:
UK Gluten-Free Products Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Gluten-Free Products Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)
UK Gluten-Free Products Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)
Top Five Competitors in UK Gluten-Free Products Market 2019 (%)
The global Gluten-Free Products market was valued at 6696.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9652.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. While the Gluten-Free Products market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gluten-Free Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Gluten-Free Products production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Gluten-Free Products Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)
UK Gluten-Free Products Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Bakery Products
Pizzas & Pastas
Cereals & Snacks
Savories
Others
UK Gluten-Free Products Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)
UK Gluten-Free Products Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Conventional Stores
Hotels & Restaurants
Educational Institutions
Hospitals & Drug Stores
Specialty Services
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Gluten-Free Products Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Gluten-Free Products Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Gluten-Free Products Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)
Total UK Gluten-Free Products Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Boulder Brands
DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA
ENJOY LIFE NATURAL
General Mills, Inc
The Hain Celestial Group
Kraft Heinz
HERO GROUP AG
KELKIN LTD
NQPC
RAISIO PLC
Kellogg’s Company
Big Oz Industries
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gluten-Free Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Gluten-Free Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Gluten-Free Products Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Gluten-Free Products Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Gluten-Free Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Gluten-Free Products Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
….. continued
