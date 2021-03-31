Hard Kombucha Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Kombucha is a fermented black or green tea beverage, made by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to a solution of tea and sugar.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Kombucha in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Liters)

Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Liters)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market 2019 (%)

The global Hard Kombucha market was valued at 101900 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 397950 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hard Kombucha manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hard Kombucha production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Liters)

Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

3-5 Percent ABV

6-8 Percent ABV

Other

In 2018, 3-5 percent ABV accounted for a major share of about 54% the global hard Kombucha market.

Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Liters)

Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Online

Offline

In hard Kombucha market, the offline holds an important share of about 69%, in terms of applications.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hard Kombucha Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hard Kombucha Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Liters)

Total Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GT’s

Kombrewcha

Boochcraft

KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)

Flying Embers

Wild Tonic

New Holland Brewing

Unity Vibration

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hard Kombucha Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hard Kombucha Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Hard Kombucha Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Kombucha Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Hard Kombucha Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Kombucha Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Hard Kombucha Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Kombucha Companies

….. continued

