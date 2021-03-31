Microencapsulation Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation usually refers to sizes ranging from 1 µm to 1 mm.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-impact-on-bluetooth-antennas-in-electronic-devices-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microencapsulation in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Microencapsulation Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Microencapsulation Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Microencapsulation Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Microencapsulation Market 2019 (%)

The global Microencapsulation market was valued at 1694.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2690.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ddos-protection-and-mitigation-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microencapsulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-led-flashlight-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-13

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Microencapsulation production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Microencapsulation Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polymers

Gums & resins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Brazil Microencapsulation Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Home & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BASF

3M

Evonik

Balchem Corporation

Aveka

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

DSM

Watson Inc

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Encapsys

TasteTech

Microtek Laboratories

Reed Pacific

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microencapsulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Microencapsulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Microencapsulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Microencapsulation Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Microencapsulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Microencapsulation Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microencapsulation Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Microencapsulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Microencapsulation Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Microencapsulation Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Microencapsulation Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microencapsulation Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Microencapsulation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Microencapsulation Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polymers

4.1.3 Gums & resins

4.1.4 Lipids

4.1.5 Carbohydrates

4.1.6 Proteins

4.2 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Microencapsulation Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Microencapsulation Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

5.1.3 Food and Beverage

5.1.4 Home & Personal Care

5.1.5 Agrochemical

5.1.6 Other

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105