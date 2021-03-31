Microencapsulation Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation usually refers to sizes ranging from 1 µm to 1 mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microencapsulation in France, including the following market information:

France Microencapsulation Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Microencapsulation Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Microencapsulation Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Microencapsulation Market 2019 (%)

The global Microencapsulation market was valued at 1694.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2690.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microencapsulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Microencapsulation production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Microencapsulation Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polymers

Gums & resins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Proteins

France Microencapsulation Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Home & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BASF

3M

Evonik

Balchem Corporation

Aveka

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

DSM

Watson Inc

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Encapsys

TasteTech

Microtek Laboratories

Reed Pacific

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microencapsulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Microencapsulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Microencapsulation Overall Market Size

2.1 France Microencapsulation Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Microencapsulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Microencapsulation Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microencapsulation Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Microencapsulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Microencapsulation Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Microencapsulation Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Microencapsulation Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microencapsulation Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Microencapsulation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Microencapsulation Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Microencapsulation Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polymers

4.1.3 Gums & resins

4.1.4 Lipids

4.1.5 Carbohydrates

4.1.6 Proteins

4.2 By Type – France Microencapsulation Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Microencapsulation Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Microencapsulation Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Microencapsulation Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Microencapsulation Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Microencapsulation Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Microencapsulation Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Microencapsulation Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Microencapsulation Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Microencapsulation Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

5.1.3 Food and Beverage

5.1.4 Home & Personal Care

……Continuned

