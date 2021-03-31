All news

Microencapsulation Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation usually refers to sizes ranging from 1 µm to 1 mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microencapsulation in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Microencapsulation Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Microencapsulation Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Italy Microencapsulation Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Microencapsulation Market 2019 (%)
The global Microencapsulation market was valued at 1694.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2690.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microencapsulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Microencapsulation production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Microencapsulation Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polymers
Gums & resins
Lipids
Carbohydrates
Proteins

Italy Microencapsulation Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Food and Beverage
Home & Personal Care
Agrochemical
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Italy Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BASF
3M
Evonik
Balchem Corporation
Aveka
GAT Microencapsulation GmbH
DSM
Watson Inc
Vantage Specialty Chemicals
Encapsys
TasteTech
Microtek Laboratories
Reed Pacific

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microencapsulation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Microencapsulation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Microencapsulation Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Microencapsulation Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Microencapsulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Microencapsulation Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microencapsulation Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy Microencapsulation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Italy Microencapsulation Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Italy Microencapsulation Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Italy Microencapsulation Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microencapsulation Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Italy Manufacturers Microencapsulation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Players in Italy
3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Microencapsulation Companies
3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polymers
4.1.3 Gums & resins
4.1.4 Lipids
4.1.5 Carbohydrates
4.1.6 Proteins
4.2 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Italy Microencapsulation Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Italy Microencapsulation Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
5.1.3 Food and Beverage
5.1.4 Home & Personal Care
5.1.5 Agrochemical
5.1.6 Other
5.2 By Application – Italy Microencapsulation Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Italy Microencapsulation Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Italy Microencapsulation Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Italy Microencapsulation Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Italy Microencapsulation Sales & Forecasts

……Continuned

