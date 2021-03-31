Microencapsulation Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

All news

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation usually refers to sizes ranging from 1 µm to 1 mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microencapsulation in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Malaysia Microencapsulation Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Microencapsulation Market 2019 (%)
The global Microencapsulation market was valued at 1694.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2690.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microencapsulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Microencapsulation production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Microencapsulation Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polymers
Gums & resins
Lipids
Carbohydrates
Proteins

Malaysia Microencapsulation Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Food and Beverage
Home & Personal Care
Agrochemical
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BASF
3M
Evonik
Balchem Corporation
Aveka
GAT Microencapsulation GmbH
DSM
Watson Inc
Vantage Specialty Chemicals
Encapsys
TasteTech
Microtek Laboratories
Reed Pacific

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microencapsulation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Microencapsulation Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Microencapsulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Microencapsulation Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microencapsulation Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Microencapsulation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Microencapsulation Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Microencapsulation Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Microencapsulation Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microencapsulation Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Microencapsulation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Microencapsulation Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polymers
4.1.3 Gums & resins
4.1.4 Lipids
4.1.5 Carbohydrates
4.1.6 Proteins
4.2 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Malaysia Microencapsulation Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Microencapsulation Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
5.1.3 Food and Beverage
5.1.4 Home & Personal Care
5.1.5 Agrochemical

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

