Microencapsulation Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation usually refers to sizes ranging from 1 µm to 1 mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microencapsulation in UK, including the following market information:
UK Microencapsulation Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Microencapsulation Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
UK Microencapsulation Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in UK Microencapsulation Market 2019 (%)
The global Microencapsulation market was valued at 1694.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2690.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microencapsulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Microencapsulation production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Microencapsulation Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
UK Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polymers
Gums & resins
Lipids
Carbohydrates
Proteins

UK Microencapsulation Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
UK Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Food and Beverage
Home & Personal Care
Agrochemical
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total UK Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BASF
3M
Evonik
Balchem Corporation
Aveka
GAT Microencapsulation GmbH
DSM
Watson Inc
Vantage Specialty Chemicals
Encapsys
TasteTech
Microtek Laboratories
Reed Pacific

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microencapsulation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Microencapsulation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Microencapsulation Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Microencapsulation Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Microencapsulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Microencapsulation Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microencapsulation Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Microencapsulation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Microencapsulation Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Microencapsulation Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Microencapsulation Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microencapsulation Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers Microencapsulation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Microencapsulation Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulation Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polymers
4.1.3 Gums & resins
4.1.4 Lipids
4.1.5 Carbohydrates
4.1.6 Proteins
4.2 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – UK Microencapsulation Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – UK Microencapsulation Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
5.1.3 Food and Beverage
5.1.4 Home & Personal Care
5.1.5 Agrochemical
5.1.6 Other
5.2 By Application – UK Microencapsulation Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – UK Microencapsulation Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – UK Microencapsulation Revenue, 2021-2026

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
