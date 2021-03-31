Military Drone Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Military drone is an aircraft that does not require human pilot onboard, and is mainly used for military purposes.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cribs-with-drawers-market-research-report-2020-forecast-to-2025-2021-03-07

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Drone in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Military Drone Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Military Drone Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Brazil Military Drone Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Military Drone Market 2019 (%)

The global Military Drone market was valued at 9894.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12640 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the Military Drone market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-slit-lamp-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-07

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Drone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-energy-technology-for-telecom-networks-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-11

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Drone production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Military Drone Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By type, fixed wing is the most commonly used type, with over 98% market share in 2018.

Brazil Military Drone Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Search and Rescue

National Defense

Military Exercises

Others

National defense segment accounted for the most of market share (about 54% in 2018), in terms of value.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Military Drone Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Brazil Military Drone Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Northrop Grumman

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Boeing

Airbus

IAI

AVIC

CASC

Thales Group

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Drone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Military Drone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Military Drone Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Military Drone Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Military Drone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Military Drone Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Drone Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Military Drone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Military Drone Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Military Drone Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Military Drone Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Drone Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Military Drone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Military Drone Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fixed Wing

4.1.3 Rotary Wing

4.2 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Military Drone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Search and Rescue

5.1.3 National Defense

5.1.4 Military Exercises

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Military Drone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Northrop Grumman

6.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

6.1.3 Northrop Grumman Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Northrop Grumman Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Northrop Grumman Key News

6.2 General Atomics

6.2.1 General Atomics Corporate Summary

6.2.2 General Atomics Business Overview

6.2.3 General Atomics Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 General Atomics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 General Atomics Key News

6.3 Lockheed Martin

6.3.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

6.3.3 Lockheed Martin Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Lockheed Martin Key News

6.4 Textron

6.4.1 Textron Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Textron Business Overview

6.4.3 Textron Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Textron Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Textron Key News

6.5 Boeing

6.5.1 Boeing Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Boeing Business Overview

6.5.3 Boeing Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Boeing Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Boeing Key News

6.6 Airbus

6.6.1 Airbus Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Airbus Business Overview

6.6.3 Airbus Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Airbus Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Airbus Key News

6.7 IAI

6.6.1 IAI Corporate Summary

6.6.2 IAI Business Overview

6.6.3 IAI Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 IAI Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 IAI Key News

6.8 AVIC

6.8.1 AVIC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 AVIC Business Overview

6.8.3 AVIC Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 AVIC Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 AVIC Key News

6.9 CASC

6.9.1 CASC Corporate Summary

6.9.2 CASC Business Overview

6.9.3 CASC Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 CASC Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 CASC Key News

6.10 Thales Group

6.10.1 Thales Group Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Thales Group Business Overview

6.10.3 Thales Group Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Thales Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Thales Group Key News

6.11 AeroVironment

6.11.1 AeroVironment Corporate Summary

6.11.2 AeroVironment Military Drone Business Overview

6.11.3 AeroVironment Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 AeroVironment Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 AeroVironment Key News

7 Military Drone Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Military Drone Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Military Drone Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Military Drone Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Military Drone Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Military Drone Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Military Drone Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Military Drone Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Military Drone Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Military Drone Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Military Drone Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Military Drone Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Military Drone Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Military Drone Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Military Drone Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Military Drone Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Military Drone in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Military Drone Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Military Drone Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Military Drone Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Military Drone Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Military Drone Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Military Drone Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Military Drone Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Military Drone Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Military Drone Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Military Drone Sales in Brazil (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Military Drone Sales in Brazil (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Military Drone Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Military Drone Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Military Drone Sales in Brazil, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Military Drone Sales in Brazil, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary

Table 20. Northrop Grumman Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 21. Northrop Grumman Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. General Atomics Corporate Summary

Table 23. General Atomics Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 24. General Atomics Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

Table 26. Lockheed Martin Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 27. Lockheed Martin Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Textron Corporate Summary

Table 29. Textron Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 30. Textron Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Boeing Corporate Summary

Table 32. Boeing Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 33. Boeing Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Airbus Corporate Summary

Table 35. Airbus Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 36. Airbus Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. IAI Corporate Summary

Table 38. IAI Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 39. IAI Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. AVIC Corporate Summary

Table 41. AVIC Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 42. AVIC Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. CASC Corporate Summary

Table 44. CASC Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 45. CASC Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Thales Group Corporate Summary

Table 47. Thales Group Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 48. Thales Group Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. AeroVironment Corporate Summary

Table 50. AeroVironment Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 51. AeroVironment Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Military Drone Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 53. Military Drone Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 54. Brazil Military Drone Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 55. Military Drone Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 56. Brazil Military Drone Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 57. The Percentage of Military Drone Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 58. The Percentage of Military Drone Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 59. Dangeguojia Military Drone Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 60. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 61. Military Drone Downstream Clients in Brazil

Table 62. Military Drone Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

List of Figures

Figure 1. Military Drone Segment by Type

Figure 2. Military Drone Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Military Drone Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Military Drone Market Size in Brazil, (US$, Mn) & (Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Brazil Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Military Drone Sales in Brazil: 2015-2026 (Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Military Drone Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Brazil Military Drone Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Brazil Military Drone Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Brazil Military Drone Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Brazil Military Drone Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Military Drone Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Brazil Military Drone Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Brazil Military Drone Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Brazil Military Drone Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Brazil Military Drone Production Capacity (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Brazil Military Drone Actual Output (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Brazil Military Drone Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Brazil Military Drone Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Brazil Military Drone, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Brazil Military Drone Market in 2020

Figure 23. Military Drone Market Opportunities & Trends in Brazil

Figure 24. Military Drone Market Drivers in Brazil

Figure 25. Military Drone Market Restraints in Brazil

Figure 26. Military Drone Industry Value Chain

.

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105