Military Drone Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Military drone is an aircraft that does not require human pilot onboard, and is mainly used for military purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Drone in China, including the following market information:

China Military Drone Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Military Drone Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Military Drone Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Military Drone Market 2019 (%)

The global Military Drone market was valued at 9894.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12640 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the Military Drone market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Drone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Drone production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Military Drone Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By type, fixed wing is the most commonly used type, with over 98% market share in 2018.

China Military Drone Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Search and Rescue

National Defense

Military Exercises

Others

National defense segment accounted for the most of market share (about 54% in 2018), in terms of value.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Military Drone Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Military Drone Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Northrop Grumman

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Boeing

Airbus

IAI

AVIC

CASC

Thales Group

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Drone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Military Drone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Military Drone Overall Market Size

2.1 China Military Drone Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Military Drone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Military Drone Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Drone Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Military Drone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Military Drone Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Military Drone Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Military Drone Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Drone Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Military Drone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Military Drone Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Military Drone Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fixed Wing

4.1.3 Rotary Wing

4.2 By Type – China Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Military Drone Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Military Drone Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Military Drone Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Military Drone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Military Drone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Military Drone Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Search and Rescue

5.1.3 National Defense

5.1.4 Military Exercises

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – China Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Military Drone Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Military Drone Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Military Drone Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Military Drone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Military Drone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Northrop Grumman

6.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

6.1.3 Northrop Grumman Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Northrop Grumman Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Northrop Grumman Key News

6.2 General Atomics

6.2.1 General Atomics Corporate Summary

6.2.2 General Atomics Business Overview

6.2.3 General Atomics Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 General Atomics Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 General Atomics Key News

6.3 Lockheed Martin

6.3.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

6.3.3 Lockheed Martin Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Lockheed Martin Key News

6.4 Textron

6.4.1 Textron Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Textron Business Overview

6.4.3 Textron Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Textron Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Textron Key News

6.5 Boeing

6.5.1 Boeing Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Boeing Business Overview

6.5.3 Boeing Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Boeing Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Boeing Key News

6.6 Airbus

6.6.1 Airbus Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Airbus Business Overview

6.6.3 Airbus Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Airbus Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Airbus Key News

6.7 IAI

6.6.1 IAI Corporate Summary

6.6.2 IAI Business Overview

6.6.3 IAI Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 IAI Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 IAI Key News

6.8 AVIC

6.8.1 AVIC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 AVIC Business Overview

6.8.3 AVIC Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 AVIC Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 AVIC Key News

6.9 CASC

6.9.1 CASC Corporate Summary

6.9.2 CASC Business Overview

6.9.3 CASC Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 CASC Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 CASC Key News

6.10 Thales Group

6.10.1 Thales Group Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Thales Group Business Overview

6.10.3 Thales Group Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Thales Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Thales Group Key News

6.11 AeroVironment

6.11.1 AeroVironment Corporate Summary

6.11.2 AeroVironment Military Drone Business Overview

6.11.3 AeroVironment Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 AeroVironment Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 AeroVironment Key News

7 Military Drone Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Military Drone Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Military Drone Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Military Drone Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Military Drone Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Military Drone Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Military Drone Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Military Drone Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Military Drone Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Military Drone Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Military Drone Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Military Drone Export Market

7.3.2 China Military Drone Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Military Drone Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Military Drone Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Military Drone Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Military Drone in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. China Military Drone Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. China Military Drone Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. China Military Drone Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. China Military Drone Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Military Drone Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China Manufacturers Military Drone Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1 Military Drone Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Military Drone Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Military Drone Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Military Drone Sales in China (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Military Drone Sales in China (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Military Drone Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Military Drone Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Military Drone Sales in China, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Military Drone Sales in China, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary

Table 20. Northrop Grumman Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 21. Northrop Grumman Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. General Atomics Corporate Summary

Table 23. General Atomics Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 24. General Atomics Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

Table 26. Lockheed Martin Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 27. Lockheed Martin Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Textron Corporate Summary

Table 29. Textron Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 30. Textron Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Boeing Corporate Summary

Table 32. Boeing Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 33. Boeing Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Airbus Corporate Summary

Table 35. Airbus Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 36. Airbus Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. IAI Corporate Summary

Table 38. IAI Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 39. IAI Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. AVIC Corporate Summary

Table 41. AVIC Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 42. AVIC Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. CASC Corporate Summary

Table 44. CASC Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 45. CASC Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Thales Group Corporate Summary

Table 47. Thales Group Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 48. Thales Group Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. AeroVironment Corporate Summary

Table 50. AeroVironment Military Drone Product Offerings

Table 51. AeroVironment Military Drone Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Military Drone Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 53. Military Drone Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 54. China Military Drone Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 55. Military Drone Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 56. China Military Drone Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 57. The Percentage of Military Drone Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 58. The Percentage of Military Drone Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 59. Dangeguojia Military Drone Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 60. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 61. Military Drone Downstream Clients in China

Table 62. Military Drone Distributors and Sales Agents in China

List of Figures

Figure 1. Military Drone Segment by Type

Figure 2. Military Drone Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Military Drone Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Military Drone Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. China Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Military Drone Sales in China: 2015-2026 (Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Military Drone Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – China Military Drone Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – China Military Drone Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – China Military Drone Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – China Military Drone Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Military Drone Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – China Military Drone Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – China Military Drone Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -China Military Drone Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. China Military Drone Production Capacity (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. China Military Drone Actual Output (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. China Military Drone Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of China Military Drone Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of China Military Drone, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for China Military Drone Market in 2020

Figure 23. Military Drone Market Opportunities & Trends in China

Figure 24. Military Drone Market Drivers in China

Figure 25. Military Drone Market Restraints in China

Figure 26. Military Drone Industry Value Chain

