Nootkatone Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Nootkatone is a natural organic compound and is the most important and expensive aromatic of grapefruit. It is a sesquiterpene and a ketone.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-whey-protein-powder-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nootkatone in UK, including the following market information:

UK Nootkatone Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Nootkatone Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

UK Nootkatone Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Nootkatone Market 2019 (%)

The global Nootkatone market was valued at 340.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 539.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. While the Nootkatone market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-steel-piston-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nootkatone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-battery-operated-clippers-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-10

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nootkatone production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Nootkatone Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK Nootkatone Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nootkatone Crystals

Nootkatone liquid

UK Nootkatone Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK Nootkatone Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Flavours & Fragrances

Personal Care

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nootkatone Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nootkatone Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Nootkatone Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total UK Nootkatone Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Evolva

Isobionics

Aromor

International Flavors＆Fragrances

Penta

PUYI BIOLOGY

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nootkatone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Nootkatone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Nootkatone Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Nootkatone Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Nootkatone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Nootkatone Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nootkatone Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Nootkatone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Nootkatone Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Nootkatone Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Nootkatone Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nootkatone Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Nootkatone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nootkatone Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Nootkatone Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nootkatone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Nootkatone Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nootkatone Crystals

4.1.3 Nootkatone liquid

4.2 By Type – UK Nootkatone Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Nootkatone Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Nootkatone Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Nootkatone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Nootkatone Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Nootkatone Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Nootkatone Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Nootkatone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Nootkatone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Nootkatone Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Flavours & Fragrances

5.1.3 Personal Care

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Nootkatone Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Nootkatone Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Nootkatone Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Nootkatone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Nootkatone Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Nootkatone Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Nootkatone Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Nootkatone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Nootkatone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Evolva

6.1.1 Evolva Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Evolva Business Overview

6.1.3 Evolva Nootkatone Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Evolva Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Evolva Key News

6.2 Isobionics

6.2.1 Isobionics Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Isobionics Business Overview

6.2.3 Isobionics Nootkatone Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Isobionics Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Isobionics Key News

6.3 Aromor

6.3.1 Aromor Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Aromor Business Overview

6.3.3 Aromor Nootkatone Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Aromor Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Aromor Key News

6.4 International Flavors＆Fragrances

6.4.1 International Flavors＆Fragrances Corporate Summary

6.4.2 International Flavors＆Fragrances Business Overview

6.4.3 International Flavors＆Fragrances Nootkatone Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 International Flavors＆Fragrances Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 International Flavors＆Fragrances Key News

6.5 Penta

6.5.1 Penta Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Penta Business Overview

6.5.3 Penta Nootkatone Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Penta Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Penta Key News

6.6 PUYI BIOLOGY

6.6.1 PUYI BIOLOGY Corporate Summary

6.6.2 PUYI BIOLOGY Business Overview

6.6.3 PUYI BIOLOGY Nootkatone Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 PUYI BIOLOGY Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 PUYI BIOLOGY Key News

6.7 Vishal Essential

6.6.1 Vishal Essential Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Vishal Essential Business Overview

6.6.3 Vishal Essential Nootkatone Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Vishal Essential Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Vishal Essential Key News

7 Nootkatone Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Nootkatone Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Nootkatone Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Nootkatone Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Nootkatone Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Nootkatone Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Nootkatone Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Nootkatone Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Nootkatone Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Nootkatone Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Nootkatone Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Nootkatone Export Market

7.3.2 UK Nootkatone Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Nootkatone Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Nootkatone Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Nootkatone Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Nootkatone in UK

Table 2. Top Players in UK, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. UK Nootkatone Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. UK Nootkatone Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. UK Nootkatone Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. UK Nootkatone Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Nootkatone Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. UK Manufacturers Nootkatone Product Type

Table 9. List of UK Tier 1 Nootkatone Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nootkatone Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Nootkatone Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Nootkatone Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Nootkatone Sales in UK (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Nootkatone Sales in UK (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Nootkatone Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Nootkatone Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Nootkatone Sales in UK, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Nootkatone Sales in UK, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Evolva Corporate Summary

Table 20. Evolva Nootkatone Product Offerings

Table 21. Evolva Nootkatone Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Isobionics Corporate Summary

Table 23. Isobionics Nootkatone Product Offerings

Table 24. Isobionics Nootkatone Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Aromor Corporate Summary

Table 26. Aromor Nootkatone Product Offerings

Table 27. Aromor Nootkatone Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. International Flavors＆Fragrances Corporate Summary

Table 29. International Flavors＆Fragrances Nootkatone Product Offerings

Table 30. International Flavors＆Fragrances Nootkatone Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Penta Corporate Summary

Table 32. Penta Nootkatone Product Offerings

Table 33. Penta Nootkatone Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. PUYI BIOLOGY Corporate Summary

Table 35. PUYI BIOLOGY Nootkatone Product Offerings

Table 36. PUYI BIOLOGY Nootkatone Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Vishal Essential Corporate Summary

Table 38. Vishal Essential Nootkatone Product Offerings

Table 39. Vishal Essential Nootkatone Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Nootkatone Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in UK, 2015-2020

Table 41. Nootkatone Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in UK, 2015-2020

Table 42. UK Nootkatone Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 43. Nootkatone Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in UK, 2015-2020

Table 44. UK Nootkatone Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 45. The Percentage of Nootkatone Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

Table 46. The Percentage of Nootkatone Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

Table 47. Dangeguojia Nootkatone Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 48. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 49. Nootkatone Downstream Clients in UK

Table 50. Nootkatone Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

List of Figures

Figure 1. Nootkatone Segment by Type

Figure 2. Nootkatone Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Nootkatone Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Nootkatone Market Size in UK, (US$, Mn) & (MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. UK Nootkatone Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Nootkatone Sales in UK: 2015-2026 (MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Nootkatone Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – UK Nootkatone Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – UK Nootkatone Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – UK Nootkatone Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – UK Nootkatone Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Nootkatone Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – UK Nootkatone Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – UK Nootkatone Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -UK Nootkatone Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. UK Nootkatone Production Capacity (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. UK Nootkatone Actual Output (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. UK Nootkatone Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of UK Nootkatone Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of UK Nootkatone, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for UK Nootkatone Market in 2020

Figure 23. Nootkatone Market Opportunities & Trends in UK

Figure 24. Nootkatone Market Drivers in UK

Figure 25. Nootkatone Market Restraints in UK

Figure 26. Nootkatone Industry Value Chain

.

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105