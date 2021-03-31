Ozokerite Wax Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Ozokerite Wax market, Ozokerite or ozocerite, archaically referred to as earthwax or earth wax, which can be used in: Polishes (Leather, Automobile), Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, and Lotions), Adhesives, and Printing Inks. This report focuses on the natural origin Ozokerite Wax. It doesn’t cover the products from blends of paraffin and microcrystalline waxes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ozokerite Wax in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market 2019 (%)

The global Ozokerite Wax market was valued at 107.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 93 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -3.5% during the forecast period. While the Ozokerite Wax market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ozokerite Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ozokerite Wax production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

>90 °C

80-90 °C

70-80 °C

<70 °C

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polishes (Leather, Automobile)

Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, Lotions)

Other Uses (Adhesives, Printing Inks)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Strahl & Pitsch

Koster Keune

Poth Hille

Nanyang Energy Chemical

Beijing LIKANGWEIYE

WAXOILS Pvt Ltd

ParaLight LLC

Frank B. Ross

M/S Bhakti Petrochem

Carmel

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ozokerite Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Ozokerite Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ozokerite Wax Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Ozokerite Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ozokerite Wax Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Ozokerite Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ozokerite Wax Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Ozokerite Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ozokerite Wax Companies

…continued

