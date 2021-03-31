All news

Ozokerite Wax Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Ozokerite Wax market, Ozokerite or ozocerite, archaically referred to as earthwax or earth wax, which can be used in: Polishes (Leather, Automobile), Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, and Lotions), Adhesives, and Printing Inks. This report focuses on the natural origin Ozokerite Wax. It doesn’t cover the products from blends of paraffin and microcrystalline waxes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ozokerite Wax in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Ozokerite Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Ozokerite Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Germany Ozokerite Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Ozokerite Wax Market 2019 (%)

The global Ozokerite Wax market was valued at 107.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 93 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -3.5% during the forecast period. While the Ozokerite Wax market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ozokerite Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ozokerite Wax production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Ozokerite Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Germany Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
>90 °C
80-90 °C
70-80 °C
<70 °C

Germany Ozokerite Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Germany Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Polishes (Leather, Automobile)
Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, Lotions)
Other Uses (Adhesives, Printing Inks)

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Germany Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Strahl & Pitsch
Koster Keune
Poth Hille
Nanyang Energy Chemical
Beijing LIKANGWEIYE
WAXOILS Pvt Ltd
ParaLight LLC
Frank B. Ross
M/S Bhakti Petrochem
Carmel

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ozokerite Wax Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Ozokerite Wax Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Ozokerite Wax Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Ozokerite Wax Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Ozokerite Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Ozokerite Wax Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ozokerite Wax Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Ozokerite Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Ozokerite Wax Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Ozokerite Wax Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Ozokerite Wax Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ozokerite Wax Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Germany Manufacturers Ozokerite Wax Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ozokerite Wax Players in Germany
3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Ozokerite Wax Companies
3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ozokerite Wax Companies

…continued

