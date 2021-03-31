All news

Pearlescent Pigments Market in South Korea Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Pearlescent pigments are pigments with particular layered structures which make the light reflect at different levels. Under the right circumstances, the reflected waves can interfere with each other, causing amplification or cancellation. Depending on the structure of the layers in each case, this creates the brilliant interference color which gives the pigments their unique character.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pearlescent Pigments in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Market 2019 (%)
The global Pearlescent Pigments market was valued at 1040.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1048.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period. While the Pearlescent Pigments market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pearlescent Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pearlescent Pigments production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Silber-White
Gold
Interference Gold
Interference Green

Interference Blue
Others

South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Coating Products
Molded Products
Printed Products
Cosmetic Industry

Competitor Analysis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pearlescent Pigments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pearlescent Pigments Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea Pearlescent Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pearlescent Pigments Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Pearlescent Pigments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pearlescent Pigments Players in South Korea

 

