Polymethacrylimide Foam Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam composite has many excellent properties. Currently, PMI is heat-resistant foam, with the highest strength and stiffness. It is suitable as a high-performance sandwich structure core material. It can replace the honeycomb structure. It is widely used in aerospace, aviation, military, marine, automotive and high-speed trains, etc.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-vehicle-aluminum-alloy-wheel-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymethacrylimide Foam in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Cum)

Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Cum)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market 2019 (%)

The global Polymethacrylimide Foam market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Polymethacrylimide Foam market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cans-market-research-report-2020-forecast-to-2025-2021-03-07

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polymethacrylimide Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-orthopedic-bone-cement-and-casting-materials-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-10

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polymethacrylimide Foam production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Cum)

Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

110

Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Cum)

Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Cum)

Total Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Evonik Industries AG

Hunan Zihard Material Technology

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymethacrylimide Foam Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymethacrylimide Foam Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Polymethacrylimide Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymethacrylimide Foam Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Polymethacrylimide Foam Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymethacrylimide Foam Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 110

4.2 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.3 Wind Energy

5.1.4 Transportation

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Evonik Industries AG

6.1.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview

6.1.3 Evonik Industries AG Polymethacrylimide Foam Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Evonik Industries AG Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Evonik Industries AG Key News

6.2 Hunan Zihard Material Technology

6.2.1 Hunan Zihard Material Technology Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Hunan Zihard Material Technology Business Overview

6.2.3 Hunan Zihard Material Technology Polymethacrylimide Foam Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Hunan Zihard Material Technology Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Hunan Zihard Material Technology Key News

6.3 Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech

6.3.1 Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Business Overview

6.3.3 Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Polymethacrylimide Foam Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Key News

7 Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Polymethacrylimide Foam Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Polymethacrylimide Foam Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Polymethacrylimide Foam Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Polymethacrylimide Foam Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Polymethacrylimide Foam Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Polymethacrylimide Foam Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Polymethacrylimide Foam Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Polymethacrylimide Foam in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales by Companies, (Cum), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Polymethacrylimide Foam Price (2015-2020) (USD/Cum)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Polymethacrylimide Foam Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Polymethacrylimide Foam Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymethacrylimide Foam Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales in Brazil (Cum), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales in Brazil (Cum), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales in Brazil, (Cum), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales in Brazil, (Cum), 2021-2026

Table 19. Evonik Industries AG Corporate Summary

Table 20. Evonik Industries AG Polymethacrylimide Foam Product Offerings

Table 21. Evonik Industries AG Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales (Cum), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Cum) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Hunan Zihard Material Technology Corporate Summary

Table 23. Hunan Zihard Material Technology Polymethacrylimide Foam Product Offerings

Table 24. Hunan Zihard Material Technology Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales (Cum), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Cum) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Corporate Summary

Table 26. Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Polymethacrylimide Foam Product Offerings

Table 27. Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales (Cum), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Cum) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Capacity (Cum) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 29. Polymethacrylimide Foam Production (Cum) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 30. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 31. Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 32. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 33. The Percentage of Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 34. The Percentage of Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 35. Dangeguojia Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 36. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 37. Polymethacrylimide Foam Downstream Clients in Brazil

Table 38. Polymethacrylimide Foam Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

List of Figures

Figure 1. Polymethacrylimide Foam Segment by Type

Figure 2. Polymethacrylimide Foam Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Size in Brazil, (US$, Mn) & (Cum): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Polymethacrylimide Foam Sales in Brazil: 2015-2026 (Cum)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Price (USD/Cum), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Polymethacrylimide Foam Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Price (USD/Cum), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Capacity (Cum), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Actual Output (Cum), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Brazil Polymethacrylimide Foam Market in 2020

Figure 23. Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Opportunities & Trends in Brazil

Figure 24. Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Drivers in Brazil

Figure 25. Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Restraints in Brazil

.

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105