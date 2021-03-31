Protein Hydrolysate Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A Protein Hydrolysate is the outcome of an enzymatically-driven process, where the intact protein is cut into smaller peptide fragments or free amino acids. As a result of this, the Protein Hydrolysate can digest faster.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dental-silica-and-paper-mass-silica-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-01

This report contains market size and forecasts of Protein Hydrolysate in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market 2019 (%)

The global Protein Hydrolysate market was valued at 3215.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4093.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. While the Protein Hydrolysate market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-allicin-cas-539-86-6-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-07

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Protein Hydrolysate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-interior-door-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-10

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Protein Hydrolysate production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plant-derived Protein Hydrolysate

Animal-derived Protein Hydrolysate

Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Infant Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Cell Nutrition

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Protein Hydrolysate Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Protein Hydrolysate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Arla Foods Ingredients

Mead Johnson

MERCK

Fonterra

Agropur

Milk Specialties

BD

Tatua

FrieslandCampina

CMS

Hilmar Cheese

Hill Pharma

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Protein Hydrolysate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Protein Hydrolysate Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Protein Hydrolysate Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Protein Hydrolysate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protein Hydrolysate Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Protein Hydrolysate Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protein Hydrolysate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Plant-derived Protein Hydrolysate

4.1.3 Animal-derived Protein Hydrolysate

4.2 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Infant Nutrition

5.1.3 Medical Nutrition

5.1.4 Sports Nutrition

5.1.5 Cell Nutrition

5.2 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Arla Foods Ingredients

6.1.1 Arla Foods Ingredients Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Arla Foods Ingredients Business Overview

6.1.3 Arla Foods Ingredients Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Arla Foods Ingredients Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Arla Foods Ingredients Key News

6.2 Mead Johnson

6.2.1 Mead Johnson Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Mead Johnson Business Overview

6.2.3 Mead Johnson Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Mead Johnson Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Mead Johnson Key News

6.3 MERCK

6.3.1 MERCK Corporate Summary

6.3.2 MERCK Business Overview

6.3.3 MERCK Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 MERCK Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 MERCK Key News

6.4 Fonterra

6.4.1 Fonterra Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Fonterra Business Overview

6.4.3 Fonterra Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Fonterra Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Fonterra Key News

6.5 Agropur

6.5.1 Agropur Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Agropur Business Overview

6.5.3 Agropur Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Agropur Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Agropur Key News

6.6 Milk Specialties

6.6.1 Milk Specialties Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Milk Specialties Business Overview

6.6.3 Milk Specialties Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Milk Specialties Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Milk Specialties Key News

6.7 BD

6.6.1 BD Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BD Business Overview

6.6.3 BD Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BD Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BD Key News

6.8 Tatua

6.8.1 Tatua Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tatua Business Overview

6.8.3 Tatua Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tatua Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tatua Key News

6.9 FrieslandCampina

6.9.1 FrieslandCampina Corporate Summary

6.9.2 FrieslandCampina Business Overview

6.9.3 FrieslandCampina Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 FrieslandCampina Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 FrieslandCampina Key News

6.10 CMS

6.10.1 CMS Corporate Summary

6.10.2 CMS Business Overview

6.10.3 CMS Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 CMS Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 CMS Key News

6.11 Hilmar Cheese

6.11.1 Hilmar Cheese Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Hilmar Cheese Protein Hydrolysate Business Overview

6.11.3 Hilmar Cheese Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Hilmar Cheese Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Hilmar Cheese Key News

6.12 Hill Pharma

6.12.1 Hill Pharma Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Hill Pharma Protein Hydrolysate Business Overview

6.12.3 Hill Pharma Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Hill Pharma Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Hill Pharma Key News

6.13 New Alliance Dye Chem

6.13.1 New Alliance Dye Chem Corporate Summary

6.13.2 New Alliance Dye Chem Protein Hydrolysate Business Overview

6.13.3 New Alliance Dye Chem Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 New Alliance Dye Chem Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 New Alliance Dye Chem Key News

7 Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Protein Hydrolysate Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Protein Hydrolysate Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Protein Hydrolysate Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Protein Hydrolysate Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Protein Hydrolysate in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Protein Hydrolysate Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Protein Hydrolysate Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Protein Hydrolysate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protein Hydrolysate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Protein Hydrolysate Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Protein Hydrolysate Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Protein Hydrolysate Sales in Brazil (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Protein Hydrolysate Sales in Brazil (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Protein Hydrolysate Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Protein Hydrolysate Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Protein Hydrolysate Sales in Brazil, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Protein Hydrolysate Sales in Brazil, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Arla Foods Ingredients Corporate Summary

Table 20. Arla Foods Ingredients Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 21. Arla Foods Ingredients Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Mead Johnson Corporate Summary

Table 23. Mead Johnson Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 24. Mead Johnson Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. MERCK Corporate Summary

Table 26. MERCK Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 27. MERCK Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Fonterra Corporate Summary

Table 29. Fonterra Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 30. Fonterra Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Agropur Corporate Summary

Table 32. Agropur Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 33. Agropur Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Milk Specialties Corporate Summary

Table 35. Milk Specialties Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 36. Milk Specialties Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. BD Corporate Summary

Table 38. BD Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 39. BD Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Tatua Corporate Summary

Table 41. Tatua Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 42. Tatua Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. FrieslandCampina Corporate Summary

Table 44. FrieslandCampina Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 45. FrieslandCampina Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. CMS Corporate Summary

Table 47. CMS Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 48. CMS Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Hilmar Cheese Corporate Summary

Table 50. Hilmar Cheese Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 51. Hilmar Cheese Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Hill Pharma Corporate Summary

Table 53. Hill Pharma Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 54. Hill Pharma Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 55. New Alliance Dye Chem Corporate Summary

Table 56. New Alliance Dye Chem Protein Hydrolysate Product Offerings

Table 57. New Alliance Dye Chem Protein Hydrolysate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 59. Protein Hydrolysate Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 60. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 61. Protein Hydrolysate Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 62. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 63. The Percentage of Protein Hydrolysate Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 64. The Percentage of Protein Hydrolysate Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 65. Dangeguojia Protein Hydrolysate Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 66. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 67. Protein Hydrolysate Downstream Clients in Brazil

Table 68. Protein Hydrolysate Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

List of Figures

Figure 1. Protein Hydrolysate Segment by Type

Figure 2. Protein Hydrolysate Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Protein Hydrolysate Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Protein Hydrolysate Market Size in Brazil, (US$, Mn) & (MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Protein Hydrolysate Sales in Brazil: 2015-2026 (MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Protein Hydrolysate Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Protein Hydrolysate Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Actual Output (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Brazil Protein Hydrolysate, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Brazil Protein Hydrolysate Market in 2020

Figure 23. Protein Hydrolysate Market Opportunities & Trends in Brazil

Figure 24. Protein Hydrolysate Market Drivers in Brazil

Figure 25. Protein Hydrolysate Market Restraints in Brazil

Figure 26. Protein Hydrolysate Industry Value Chain

.

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105