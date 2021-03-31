Protein Hydrolysate Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A Protein Hydrolysate is the outcome of an enzymatically-driven process, where the intact protein is cut into smaller peptide fragments or free amino acids. As a result of this, the Protein Hydrolysate can digest faster.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ophthalmology-medical-device-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

This report contains market size and forecasts of Protein Hydrolysate in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market 2019 (%)

The global Protein Hydrolysate market was valued at 3215.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4093.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. While the Protein Hydrolysate market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gcc-countries-biometric-vehicle-access-system-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-10

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Protein Hydrolysate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Protein Hydrolysate production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plant-derived Protein Hydrolysate

Animal-derived Protein Hydrolysate

Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Infant Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Cell Nutrition

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Protein Hydrolysate Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Protein Hydrolysate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Arla Foods Ingredients

Mead Johnson

MERCK

Fonterra

Agropur

Milk Specialties

BD

Tatua

FrieslandCampina

CMS

Hilmar Cheese

Hill Pharma

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Protein Hydrolysate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Protein Hydrolysate Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Protein Hydrolysate Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Protein Hydrolysate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protein Hydrolysate Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Protein Hydrolysate Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protein Hydrolysate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Plant-derived Protein Hydrolysate

4.1.3 Animal-derived Protein Hydrolysate

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Infant Nutrition

5.1.3 Medical Nutrition

5.1.4 Sports Nutrition

5.1.5 Cell Nutrition

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Arla Foods Ingredients

6.1.1 Arla Foods Ingredients Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Arla Foods Ingredients Business Overview

6.1.3 Arla Foods Ingredients Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Arla Foods Ingredients Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Arla Foods Ingredients Key News

6.2 Mead Johnson

6.2.1 Mead Johnson Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Mead Johnson Business Overview

6.2.3 Mead Johnson Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Mead Johnson Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Mead Johnson Key News

6.3 MERCK

6.3.1 MERCK Corporate Summary

6.3.2 MERCK Business Overview

6.3.3 MERCK Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 MERCK Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 MERCK Key News

6.4 Fonterra

6.4.1 Fonterra Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Fonterra Business Overview

6.4.3 Fonterra Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Fonterra Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Fonterra Key News

6.5 Agropur

6.5.1 Agropur Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Agropur Business Overview

6.5.3 Agropur Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Agropur Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Agropur Key News

6.6 Milk Specialties

6.6.1 Milk Specialties Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Milk Specialties Business Overview

6.6.3 Milk Specialties Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Milk Specialties Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Milk Specialties Key News

6.7 BD

6.6.1 BD Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BD Business Overview

6.6.3 BD Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BD Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BD Key News

6.8 Tatua

6.8.1 Tatua Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tatua Business Overview

6.8.3 Tatua Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tatua Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tatua Key News

6.9 FrieslandCampina

6.9.1 FrieslandCampina Corporate Summary

6.9.2 FrieslandCampina Business Overview

6.9.3 FrieslandCampina Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 FrieslandCampina Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 FrieslandCampina Key News

6.10 CMS

6.10.1 CMS Corporate Summary

6.10.2 CMS Business Overview

6.10.3 CMS Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 CMS Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 CMS Key News

6.11 Hilmar Cheese

6.11.1 Hilmar Cheese Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Hilmar Cheese Protein Hydrolysate Business Overview

6.11.3 Hilmar Cheese Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Hilmar Cheese Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Hilmar Cheese Key News

6.12 Hill Pharma

6.12.1 Hill Pharma Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Hill Pharma Protein Hydrolysate Business Overview

6.12.3 Hill Pharma Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Hill Pharma Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Hill Pharma Key News

6.13 New Alliance Dye Chem

6.13.1 New Alliance Dye Chem Corporate Summary

6.13.2 New Alliance Dye Chem Protein Hydrolysate Business Overview

6.13.3 New Alliance Dye Chem Protein Hydrolysate Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 New Alliance Dye Chem Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 New Alliance Dye Chem Key News

7 Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Protein Hydrolysate Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Protein Hydrolysate Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Protein Hydrolysate Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Protein Hydrolysate Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Protein Hydrolysate in Indonesia

Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Indonesia Protein Hydrolysate Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Protein Hydrolysate Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Protein Hydrolysate Product Type

Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Protein Hydrolysate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protein Hydrolysate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

.

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105