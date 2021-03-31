Recycle Yarn Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ep-catheter-ablation-professional-survey-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-01

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycle Yarn in India, including the following market information:

India Recycle Yarn Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Recycle Yarn Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Recycle Yarn Market 2019 (%)

The global Recycle Yarn market was valued at 3980.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5030.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Recycle Yarn market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-utility-vehicles-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Recycle Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-porcelain-tableware-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-10

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recycle Yarn production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Recycle Yarn Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Recycle Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn

India Recycle Yarn Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Recycle Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Hilaturas Ferre

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati Polytex

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recycle Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Recycle Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Recycle Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 India Recycle Yarn Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Recycle Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Recycle Yarn Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recycle Yarn Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Recycle Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Recycle Yarn Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Recycle Yarn Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Recycle Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycle Yarn Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Recycle Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycle Yarn Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Recycle Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycle Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Recycled PET Yarn

4.1.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn

4.1.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

4.2 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Recycle Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Carpet

5.1.3 Clothing

5.1.4 Car

5.1.5 Building

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Recycle Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Martex Fiber

6.1.1 Martex Fiber Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Martex Fiber Business Overview

6.1.3 Martex Fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Martex Fiber Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Martex Fiber Key News

6.2 Unifi

6.2.1 Unifi Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Unifi Business Overview

6.2.3 Unifi Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Unifi Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Unifi Key News

6.3 Patagonia

6.3.1 Patagonia Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Patagonia Business Overview

6.3.3 Patagonia Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Patagonia Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Patagonia Key News

6.4 Patrick Yarn Mill

6.4.1 Patrick Yarn Mill Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Patrick Yarn Mill Business Overview

6.4.3 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Patrick Yarn Mill Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Patrick Yarn Mill Key News

6.5 Ecological Textiles

6.5.1 Ecological Textiles Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Ecological Textiles Business Overview

6.5.3 Ecological Textiles Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Ecological Textiles Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Ecological Textiles Key News

6.6 Hilaturas Ferre

6.6.1 Hilaturas Ferre Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hilaturas Ferre Business Overview

6.6.3 Hilaturas Ferre Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hilaturas Ferre Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hilaturas Ferre Key News

6.7 Haksa Tekstil

6.6.1 Haksa Tekstil Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Haksa Tekstil Business Overview

6.6.3 Haksa Tekstil Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Haksa Tekstil Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Haksa Tekstil Key News

6.8 Filatures Du Parc

6.8.1 Filatures Du Parc Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Filatures Du Parc Business Overview

6.8.3 Filatures Du Parc Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Filatures Du Parc Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Filatures Du Parc Key News

6.9 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

6.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Business Overview

6.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Key News

6.10 APM INDUSTRIES

6.10.1 APM INDUSTRIES Corporate Summary

6.10.2 APM INDUSTRIES Business Overview

6.10.3 APM INDUSTRIES Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 APM INDUSTRIES Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 APM INDUSTRIES Key News

6.11 Pashupati Polytex

6.11.1 Pashupati Polytex Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.11.3 Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Pashupati Polytex Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Pashupati Polytex Key News

6.12 HYOSUNG

6.12.1 HYOSUNG Corporate Summary

6.12.2 HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.12.3 HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 HYOSUNG Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.12.5 HYOSUNG Key News

6.13 Nilit

6.13.1 Nilit Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Nilit Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.13.3 Nilit Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Nilit Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Nilit Key News

6.14 LIBOLON

6.14.1 LIBOLON Corporate Summary

6.14.2 LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.14.3 LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 LIBOLON Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.14.5 LIBOLON Key News

6.15 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

6.15.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.15.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Key News

6.16 Haili Group

6.16.1 Haili Group Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Haili Group Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.16.3 Haili Group Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Haili Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Haili Group Key News

6.17 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

6.17.1 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.17.3 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Key News

6.18 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

6.18.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.18.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Key News

6.19 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

6.19.1 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.19.3 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Key News

6.20 Shandong Grand New Material Technology

6.20.1 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.20.3 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Key News

6.21 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

6.21.1 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.21.3 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Key News

6.22 Zhonglang Group

6.22.1 Zhonglang Group Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.22.3 Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Zhonglang Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Zhonglang Group Key News

6.23 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

6.23.1 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporate Summary

6.23.2 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.23.3 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.23.5 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Key News

7 Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Recycle Yarn Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India Recycle Yarn Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India Recycle Yarn Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Recycle Yarn Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 Recycle Yarn Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India Recycle Yarn Export Market

7.3.2 India Recycle Yarn Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Recycle Yarn Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Recycle Yarn Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Recycle Yarn Distributors and Sales Agents in India

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Recycle Yarn in India

Table 2. Top Players in India, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. India Recycle Yarn Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. India Recycle Yarn Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. India Recycle Yarn Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. India Recycle Yarn Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Recycle Yarn Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. India Manufacturers Recycle Yarn Product Type

Table 9. List of India Tier 1 Recycle Yarn Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycle Yarn Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Recycle Yarn Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Recycle Yarn Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Recycle Yarn Sales in India (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Recycle Yarn Sales in India (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Recycle Yarn Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Recycle Yarn Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Recycle Yarn Sales in India, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Recycle Yarn Sales in India, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Martex Fiber Corporate Summary

Table 20. Martex Fiber Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 21. Martex Fiber Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Unifi Corporate Summary

Table 23. Unifi Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 24. Unifi Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Patagonia Corporate Summary

Table 26. Patagonia Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 27. Patagonia Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Patrick Yarn Mill Corporate Summary

Table 29. Patrick Yarn Mill Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 30. Patrick Yarn Mill Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Ecological Textiles Corporate Summary

Table 32. Ecological Textiles Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 33. Ecological Textiles Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Hilaturas Ferre Corporate Summary

Table 35. Hilaturas Ferre Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 36. Hilaturas Ferre Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Haksa Tekstil Corporate Summary

Table 38. Haksa Tekstil Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 39. Haksa Tekstil Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Filatures Du Parc Corporate Summary

Table 41. Filatures Du Parc Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 42. Filatures Du Parc Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporate Summary

Table 44. Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 45. Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. APM INDUSTRIES Corporate Summary

Table 47. APM INDUSTRIES Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 48. APM INDUSTRIES Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Pashupati Polytex Corporate Summary

Table 50. Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 51. Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 52. HYOSUNG Corporate Summary

Table 53. HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 54. HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Nilit Corporate Summary

Table 56. Nilit Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 57. Nilit Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 58. LIBOLON Corporate Summary

Table 59. LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 60. LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporate Summary

Table 62. Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 63. Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Haili Group Corporate Summary

Table 65. Haili Group Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 66. Haili Group Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Corporate Summary

Table 68. Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 69. Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 70. Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporate Summary

Table 71. Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 72. Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 73. Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporate Summary

Table 74. Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 75. Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 76. Shandong Grand New Material Technology Corporate Summary

Table 77. Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 78. Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 79. Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Corporate Summary

Table 80. Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 81. Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 82. Zhonglang Group Corporate Summary

Table 83. Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 84. Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 85. Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporate Summary

Table 86. Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Product Offerings

Table 87. Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 88. Recycle Yarn Production Capacity (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020

Table 89. Recycle Yarn Production (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020

Table 90. India Recycle Yarn Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 91. Recycle Yarn Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020

Table 92. India Recycle Yarn Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 93. The Percentage of Recycle Yarn Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

Table 94. The Percentage of Recycle Yarn Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

Table 95. Dangeguojia Recycle Yarn Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 96. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 97. Recycle Yarn Downstream Clients in India

Table 98. Recycle Yarn Distributors and Sales Agents in India

List of Figures

Figure 1. Recycle Yarn Segment by Type

Figure 2. Recycle Yarn Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Recycle Yarn Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Recycle Yarn Market Size in India, (US$, Mn) & (K MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. India Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Recycle Yarn Sales in India: 2015-2026 (K MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Recycle Yarn Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – India Recycle Yarn Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – India Recycle Yarn Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – India Recycle Yarn Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – India Recycle Yarn Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Recycle Yarn Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – India Recycle Yarn Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – India Recycle Yarn Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -India Recycle Yarn Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. India Recycle Yarn Production Capacity (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. India Recycle Yarn Actual Output (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. India Recycle Yarn Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of India Recycle Yarn Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of India Recycle Yarn, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for India Recycle Yarn Market in 2020

Figure 23. Recycle Yarn Market Opportunities & Trends in India

Figure 24. Recycle Yarn Market Drivers in India

Figure 25. Recycle Yarn Market Restraints in India

Figure 26. Recycle Yarn Industry Value Chain

.

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105