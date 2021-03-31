Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A run-flat tire is a pneumatic vehicle tire that is designed to resist the effects of deflation when punctured, and to enable the vehicle to continue to be driven at reduced speeds and for limited distances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market 2019 (%)

The global Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) market was valued at 4990.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5994.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Self-Supporting

Support Ring System

By type, self-supporting is the most commonly used type, with over 77% market share in 2017.

Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Replacement

Original Equipment

In 2017, the OE market occupied 36.94% of the total market with the market share of replacement tires is 63.06%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bridgestone

Michelin

GoodYear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo Rubber

Yokohama

Giti

Kumho

