Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A run-flat tire is a pneumatic vehicle tire that is designed to resist the effects of deflation when punctured, and to enable the vehicle to continue to be driven at reduced speeds and for limited distances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market 2019 (%)

The global Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) market was valued at 4990.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5994.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Self-Supporting

Support Ring System

By type, self-supporting is the most commonly used type, with over 77% market share in 2017.

Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Replacement

Original Equipment

In 2017, the OE market occupied 36.94% of the total market with the market share of replacement tires is 63.06%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bridgestone

Michelin

GoodYear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo Rubber

Yokohama

Giti

Kumho

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Self-Supporting

4.1.3 Support Ring System

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Replacement

5.1.3 Original Equipment

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bridgestone

6.1.1 Bridgestone Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Bridgestone Business Overview

6.1.3 Bridgestone Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Bridgestone Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Bridgestone Key News

6.2 Michelin

6.2.1 Michelin Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Michelin Business Overview

6.2.3 Michelin Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Michelin Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Michelin Key News

6.3 GoodYear

6.3.1 GoodYear Corporate Summary

6.3.2 GoodYear Business Overview

6.3.3 GoodYear Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 GoodYear Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 GoodYear Key News

6.4 Continental

6.4.1 Continental Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Continental Business Overview

6.4.3 Continental Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Continental Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Continental Key News

6.5 Pirelli

6.5.1 Pirelli Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Pirelli Business Overview

6.5.3 Pirelli Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Pirelli Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Pirelli Key News

6.6 Hankook

6.6.1 Hankook Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hankook Business Overview

6.6.3 Hankook Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hankook Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hankook Key News

6.7 Sumitomo Rubber

6.6.1 Sumitomo Rubber Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sumitomo Rubber Business Overview

6.6.3 Sumitomo Rubber Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sumitomo Rubber Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sumitomo Rubber Key News

6.8 Yokohama

6.8.1 Yokohama Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Yokohama Business Overview

6.8.3 Yokohama Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Yokohama Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Yokohama Key News

6.9 Giti

6.9.1 Giti Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Giti Business Overview

6.9.3 Giti Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Giti Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Giti Key News

6.10 Kumho

6.10.1 Kumho Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Kumho Business Overview

6.10.3 Kumho Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Kumho Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Kumho Key News

6.11 Cheng Shin Rubber

6.11.1 Cheng Shin Rubber Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Business Overview

6.11.3 Cheng Shin Rubber Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Cheng Shin Rubber Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Cheng Shin Rubber Key News

7 Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Run Flat Tires (Run-flat Tire) Source of Imports

