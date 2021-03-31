Silicon Nitride Powder Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its other properties make it the top representative of the nitride ceramics.

Nitride powder is a raw material main for technical ceramics and for photovoltaic industry. Silicon nitride powder also was used as materials for resin filling: Wear resistant fillers, thermal conductive fillers, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Nitride Powder in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Silicon Nitride Powder market was valued at 78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 86 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicon Nitride Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Silicon Nitride Powder production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

LED Grade Silicon Nitride

Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Solar Energy Industry

Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components

LED Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

UBE

AlzChem

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

H.C. Starck

Denka

Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material

VestaSi

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics

Hongchen Technology

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Nitride Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Nitride Powder Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Nitride Powder Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Silicon Nitride Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Nitride Powder Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Silicon Nitride Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Nitride Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

4.1.3 Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

4.1.4 LED Grade Silicon Nitride

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Nitride Powder Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Solar Energy Industry

5.1.3 Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components

5.1.4 LED Industry

……Continuned

