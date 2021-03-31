All news

Smart Labels Market in Thailand Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Labels in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Smart Labels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Smart Labels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Thailand Smart Labels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Smart Labels Market 2019 (%)
The global Smart Labels market was valued at 7094.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12540 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. While the Smart Labels market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and

raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Labels production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Smart Labels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Thailand Smart Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

EAS Labels
RFID Labels
Sensing Labels
Electronic Shelf Labels

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Labels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Smart Labels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Smart Labels Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Smart Labels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Smart Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Smart Labels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

