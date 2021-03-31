All news

Textured Soybean Protein Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Textured Soybean Protein Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Textured soy protein (TSP) is a processed food product manufactured from either soymeal flakes, soy flour, or soy protein concentrate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Textured Soybean Protein in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Japan Textured Soybean Protein Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market 2019 (%)

 

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-activated-bleaching-earth-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

The global Textured Soybean Protein market was valued at 468 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 551.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Textured Soybean Protein market size in Japan was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Textured Soybean Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dry-heavy-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Textured Soybean Protein production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Textured Soybean Protein Flour
Textured Soybean Protein Concentrate
Others

Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Ground Meat and Poultry
Formed Meat Products
Vegetarian and Analogs
Nutrition Bars, Cereals & Snacks
Others

 

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-salt-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Textured Soybean Protein Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Textured Soybean Protein Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ADM
Danisco
CHS
Scents Holding
Sojaprotein
Cargill
Gushen Biological
Wonderful Industrial Group
FUJIOIL
Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein
Shansong Biological
Sonic Biochem
Wilmar International
Top Agri Group
Soja Austria

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Textured Soybean Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Textured Soybean Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Textured Soybean Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Textured Soybean Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Textured Soybean Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news News

Comprehensive Report on Smoke Ingredients for Food Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Besmoke, Kerry, Frutarom Savory Solutions, Redbrook Ingredient Services

a2z

Smoke Ingredients for Food Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Smoke Ingredients for Food Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Smoke […]
All news

Gum in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wise

Gum in Portugal is expected to remain generally an impulse purchase in 2020, mainly bought at cashier areas. Manufacturers typically fight for space at cash desks within modern grocery retailers, to benefit from impulsive on-the-spot purchases. However, due to COVID-19 and the respective lockdown, gum will likely suffer from a significant negative impact both in […]
All news

Global Compliance Software Market 2021-2026 Growth Analysis, Key Insights and Future Development By MetricStream, AssurX, Dozuki, Enablon, SOVOS, Convercent, CA Technologies

anita_adroit

The primary objective of the Global Compliance Software Market data for the affiliations is to give serious measure of the business’ market volume, industry share, provider data, thing pictures, thing portfolio, and others points that have an impact of the business space. There are 4 key portions campaigned in this report which incorporates competitor area, […]