Textured Soybean Protein Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Textured soy protein (TSP) is a processed food product manufactured from either soymeal flakes, soy flour, or soy protein concentrate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Textured Soybean Protein in US, including the following market information:

US Textured Soybean Protein Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Textured Soybean Protein Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

US Textured Soybean Protein Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Textured Soybean Protein Market 2019 (%)

The global Textured Soybean Protein market was valued at 468 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 551.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Textured Soybean Protein market size in US was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Textured Soybean Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Textured Soybean Protein production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Textured Soybean Protein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Textured Soybean Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Textured Soybean Protein Flour

Textured Soybean Protein Concentrate

Others

US Textured Soybean Protein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Textured Soybean Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ground Meat and Poultry

Formed Meat Products

Vegetarian and Analogs

Nutrition Bars, Cereals & Snacks

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Textured Soybean Protein Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Textured Soybean Protein Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Textured Soybean Protein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total US Textured Soybean Protein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ADM

Danisco

CHS

Scents Holding

Sojaprotein

Cargill

Gushen Biological

Wonderful Industrial Group

FUJIOIL

Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein

Shansong Biological

Sonic Biochem

Wilmar International

Top Agri Group

Soja Austria

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Textured Soybean Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Textured Soybean Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Textured Soybean Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 US Textured Soybean Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Textured Soybean Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Textured Soybean Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

